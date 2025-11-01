Gujarat: New in-charge ministers appointed across districts for smoother governance

Gandhinagar, Nov 1 (IANS) The Gujarat government has announced a new allocation of in-charge ministers for various districts across the state to ensure smooth administration and effective supervision of government programmes at the local level, an official said.

According to the official, the decision has been taken to strengthen coordination between the state government and district administrations, and to enhance the monitoring of welfare schemes, development projects, and public service delivery mechanisms.

The newly appointed in-charge ministers will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of government initiatives in their respective districts and for reviewing progress on key projects under different departments. They will also act as the primary link between the district administration and the state secretariat.

The official notification stated that the ministers will regularly review the status of flagship schemes and hold meetings with local officials to address administrative issues, ensuring the timely execution of development works. They will also supervise law and order matters in consultation with the concerned district authorities.

The government said that the reallocation exercise was carried out to ensure balanced administrative attention across all districts and to bring greater accountability in governance at the grassroots level.

Under this arrangement, each minister will be assigned specific districts, and the changes will come into effect immediately. The General Administration Department has issued formal orders notifying of the new allocations.

Officials said that the in-charge ministers will periodically report to the Chief Minister's Office on their respective district activities, progress of ongoing projects, and emerging challenges that require intervention at the state level.

The move is aimed at improving coordination among departments and ensuring faster resolution of issues related to public welfare, infrastructure, health, education, and agriculture.

The government's decision follows a periodic review of administrative responsibilities to maintain efficiency and to enable ministers to focus on district-level governance alongside their existing departmental portfolios.

The state government noted that the reallocation is part of its continuing efforts to improve delivery systems and make governance more responsive to the needs of citizens.

The list of newly assigned in-charge ministers and their respective districts has been circulated to all concerned departments and district offices for implementation.

