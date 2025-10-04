New freight, passenger trains enhance connectivity in northeast

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) As part of the expanding connectivity in the northeastern region, the Indian Railways has started freight train operations from Nagaland, which comes close on the heels of the successful launch of train services in Mizoram.

In September, the Ministry of Railways commenced freight train operations from Molvom station in Nagaland with the first rake, comprising 41 wagons of cement from Telangana, arriving at Molvom station in the state on September 24. This was followed by the first outward rake leaving Molvom on September 29, with 42 wagons of stone chips for Jirania in Tripura.

Indian Railways is working to extend the rail line to the state capital, Kohima, with the Dimapur–Kohima (Dhansiri–Zubza) rail line project. While a section up to Molvom is complete, the final phase to Zubza near Kohima is projected for completion by December 2029.

Mizoram was linked to the Indian Railways network after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project on September 13.

Built at a cost of over Rs 8,000 crore, this 51-kilometre project connects Aizawl to the national railway network for the first time. Along with this, the PM flagged off three new train services from Sairang to Delhi (Rajdhani Express), Kolkata (Mizoram Express) and Guwahati (Aizawl Intercity).

This railway line passes through difficult terrain. Railway engineers have built 143 bridges and 45 tunnels to connect Mizoram. One of the bridges is taller than Qutub Minar. In fact, in this terrain, like in all other Himalayan lines, the railway line is practically built as a bridge followed by a tunnel followed by a bridge and so on.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy, the railway budget allocation for the North East region has increased five-fold compared to the 2009-14. This fiscal year alone, Rs 10,440 crore has been allocated. Total budgetary allocation from 2014 to 2025 is Rs 62,477 Crore. Railway projects worth Rs 77,000 crore are underway in the region.

“The growing demand for both passenger and freight services showcases how railway connectivity is transforming lives in the Northeast. Beyond convenience, these new links promise economic growth, better market access for local products, and new opportunities for trade and employment,” according to an official statement.

--IANS

sps/na