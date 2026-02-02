February 02, 2026 6:54 PM हिंदी

New Delhi welcomes hundreds of athletes for Asian Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol

New Delhi welcomes hundreds of athletes for Asian Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol (Credit: NRAI)

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) International Shooting has returned to the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in Delhi as the Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol competition begins, with the arrival of delegations. This premier continental event for Rifle and Pistol shooters is scheduled over 10 days, starting Wednesday, with the final medals awarded on Friday, February 13, 2026.

A total of 311 athletes from 20 countries, including the host nation India, are competing across junior and senior categories, competing for 30 medal sets. Youth events will also take place alongside the main competition.

The hosts have assembled the largest team with 118 athletes, while Kazakhstan is the second-largest with 35 athletes. Regional powerhouses Korea, Iran, and Japan have also brought strong squads, and shooters from Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, and Hong Kong are anticipated to perform well.

Speaking ahead of the event, NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh highlighted the importance of the competition, saying, “This is a crucial year for Indian Shooting as indeed for Asian Shooters, as we have two major competitions coming up in the latter part of the year in the Asian Games and the World Championships, the latter awarding the first Los Angeles quota places.

“Therefore, this will mark the beginning of the international season for the continent’s shooters and give them an opportunity to assess themselves early. We welcome all foreign teams and hope they have a pleasant stay in the country. The NRAI has left no stone unturned, thanks to the immense support from the Sports Authority of India, the Sports Ministry and the Government of India and their agencies, to ensure a world-class international sporting experience,” he added.

While Tuesday will feature official pre-event training, the first day of competitions on Wednesday (Feb 4) will showcase four major finals: the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol, along with the junior and youth men’s 10m air pistol.

--IANS

vi/

