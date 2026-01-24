January 24, 2026 10:57 PM हिंदी

New criminal laws to be central theme of Home Ministry R-Day tableau

New criminal laws to be central theme of Home Ministry R-Day tableau photo: MHA (Photo: MHA/X)

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Digital evidence collection and swift response mechanisms will be the highlights of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Republic Day Parade tableau themed around the nationwide operationalisation of the new laws, an official said on Saturday.​

​The new criminal laws, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, came into force on July 1, 2024.​

The enactment of these three laws has been one of the biggest reforms in this century. By removing the colonial legacy of punishment-based law, these laws symbolise Vikasit Bharat's aspiration to adopt the Indian philosophy of ‘justice’, the statement said, describing the tableau's theme.​

The tableau will be highlighting the nationwide operationalisation of the new laws and India’s transition to a modern, technology-driven, time-bound, and citizen-centric justice system.​

Key features showcased in the tableau include the use of e-Sakshya for digital evidence collection, the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) for biometric identification, e-Summon, which enables courts to issue digitally signed summons electronically, and technology-enabled court processes such as virtual hearings.​

It represents seamless integration among police, forensics, prosecution, courts, and prisons under the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) framework. The mobile forensic units depicted in the tableau symbolise improved forensic reach and rapid response at crime scenes, said the statement.​

The tableau also highlights swift response mechanisms, depicted through integrated control-room systems, enhanced surveillance infrastructure such as CCTV cameras, and the increasing role of trained women police personnel in field operations and response units.​

The inclusion of community service as a reformative form of punishment under the new laws reflects a progressive and humane approach to justice, which will also be displayed in the tableau.​

The multilingual representation of the new law books underscores the government’s commitment to accessibility, inclusiveness, and transparency, ensuring that the reformed legal framework is understandable and accessible to citizens across the country, the statement said.

