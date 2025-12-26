Govt releases new BIS Standard for incense sticks to boost consumer safety

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The government on Friday released a new BIS Standard for incense sticks (agarbatti) to enhance consumer safety, indoor air quality, environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, released “IS 19412:2025–Incense Sticks (Agarbatti)” Specification, on the occasion of ‘National Consumer Day 2025’ here.

The newly-notified standard specifies prohibited use of certain insecticidal chemicals and synthetic fragrance substances in agarbattis that may pose risks to human health, indoor air quality and the environment.

India is the world’s largest producer and exporter of agarbattis, with the industry estimated at around Rs 8,000 crore annually and exports of about Rs 1,200 crore to more than 150 countries.

The sector supports a large ecosystem of artisans, MSMEs and micro-entrepreneurs, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, and provides significant employment opportunities, especially for women.

“IS 19412:2025” specifies a list of substances prohibited for use in agarbattis. This includes certain insecticidal chemicals such as alethrin, permethrin, cypermethrin, deltamethrin, and fipronil, as well as synthetic fragrance intermediates like benzyl cyanide, ethyl acrylate, and diphenylamine.

Many of these substances are restricted or banned internationally due to their potential impact on human health, indoor air quality, and ecological safety.

According to the ministry, considering consumer safety, indoor air quality, environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance — along with global restrictions on certain fragrance compounds and chemicals globally — has, therefore, underscored the need for a dedicated Indian Standard for Agarbattis.

The standard classifies Agarbatti into machine-made, hand-made, and traditional masala agarbattis, and prescribes requirements for raw materials, burning quality, fragrance performance, and chemical parameters, ensuring safer products and consistent quality for consumers.

Products conforming to this standard will be eligible to carry the BIS Standard Mark, enabling consumers to make informed choices with confidence.

“The notification of IS 19412:2025 is expected to boost consumer confidence, promote ethical and sustainable manufacturing practices, protect traditional livelihoods and enhance global market access for Indian agarbatti products,” said the ministry.

--IANS

na/