New AI models tailored to address local needs in India, Global South: Meta AI Chief

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer at Meta, on Thursday said the company will release new AI models this year, adding that they will serve local needs in India and across Global South.

“We’re releasing new models this year, with the first coming in the next couple of months. These will be deeply integrated with our products in a way we’re really excited about," Wang said at the ‘India AI Impact Summit’ here.

He described the company’s long‑term vision as “personal superintelligence” — AI that understands an individual’s goals and interests and helps them with fulfill objectives they are focused on.

"We’re optimistic about the trajectory we’re on. The first models will be good, and as the year goes on, I think we’re going to be pushing the frontier," Wang said.

He urged collaboration between public and private sectors and to design AI systems tailored to individual needs. “I don’t want these amazing technologies to be one‑size‑fits‑all. I want them to serve your needs — designed for the challenges and opportunities that are unique to India, to societies across the global south, and all over the world,” Wang said.

India has world class developers building genius things to solve big societal challenges, Wang noted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed world leaders at the AI India Summit, and said AI represents a transformation of the same magnitude as historic turning points in human civilisation. PM Modi said that what is being seen and predicted today are only the initial signs of its impact.

