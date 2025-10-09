Netanyahu hails Trump for 'sacred mission' after breakthrough Gaza deal with Hamas

Tel Aviv, Oct 9 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed deep gratitude to US President Donald Trump following the announcement of a breakthrough agreement with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza, marking what he described as a "great day for Israel".

In a statement on X, Netanyahu said, "A great day for Israel. Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home. I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day."

Expressing his appreciation for Trump's role in the development, the Israeli PM added, "I thank from the depths of my heart President Trump and his team for their mobilisation for this sacred mission of releasing our hostages. With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbours."

The announcement followed a statement by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he said he was "proud to announce" that Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas had reached an agreement on the "first phase" of a plan to halt the fighting in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages and prisoners.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our peace plan. This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and everlasting peace. All parties will be treated fairly! This is a great day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event happen," Trump said.

According to an official statement released by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, Trump and Netanyahu held what was described as an "emotional phone call", during which both leaders "congratulated each other on the historic achievement of signing the agreement for the release of all hostages".

"The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for all his efforts and global leadership, and President Trump congratulated the Prime Minister on his determined leadership and the actions he led," the statement added.

The full details of the first phase of the ceasefire deal are expected to be announced once both parties officially sign the agreement in Cairo.

--IANS

sd/