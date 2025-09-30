September 30, 2025 8:42 PM हिंदी

Netanyahu’s approval exhibits bonds with US President

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump was confident on Monday of possessing the formula that could bring peace in Gaza even before meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel at the White House.

Netanyahu, who met the President in person for the fourth time since Trump assumed office for a second term beginning this year, did not hesitate to stamp his approval on the 20-point programme.

The two leaders share a common thread in many aspects, as has been evident in earlier instances. In a significant move this time, Netanyahu called the Prime Minister of Qatar from the White House – considered to be at the behest of the President – and apologised for the strike on Doha earlier this month.

There were reports of the death of “low-ranking” Hamas members and a Qatari national, who was a member of security forces.

Incidentally, Qatar is a US ally and among the mediators trying to find a solution to the Gaza situation.

In a joint address to the media after the talks, Trump said that the two premiers “really had a heart-to-heart conversation” and that it was “productive”.

Netanyahu added, “Israel was targeting terrorists”, and not “targeting Qatar”.

Earlier this month, the United States voted to condemn the strike in a United Nations Security Council resolution. Critics, however, point out that Washington has not been as forthcoming when Israel similarly targeted Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, and Tunisia.

They accuse Trump of being pleased with Doha giving him a USD 400-million aircraft as a personal gift during his recent visit.

Though Trump expressed exasperation at Israel for not complying with his call for a ceasefire, he has not been as critical as he has been towards Russian Premier Vladimir Putin over his ceaseless pounding of Ukraine, they add.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and France, among others, joined the growing list of countries in recognising the state of Palestine.

Trump and Netanyahu both had condemned the nations, saying that the recognition of Palestine as a state without going down strongly on the Hamas organisation serves as a reward for it.

Now, world leaders have mostly welcomed the programme as an attempt at finding a lasting solution to the Gaza crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the plan provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security, and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the larger West Asian region.

He expressed hope that all concerned parties will come together in support of President Trump’s initiative to end the conflict and secure lasting peace.

“The new US initiative to deliver an end to the war in Gaza is profoundly welcome and I am grateful for President Trump’s leadership,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain in a statement on Monday.

“We call on all sides to come together and to work with the US Administration to finalise this agreement and bring it into reality. Hamas should now agree to the plan and end the misery by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages,” it added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on the social media X, "Welcome President @realDonaldTrump's commitment to end the war in Gaza. Encourage all parties to now seize this opportunity. The EU stands ready to contribute".

Many other leaders have similarly joined them in extending their wishes for a quick and long-lasting solution. Hamas has said it will respond, perhaps on Wednesday, after President Trump said the group had “three or four days” to respond.

--IANS

jb/dan

