Nepal Ambassador calls on Gujarat CM; explores ties in tourism, IT, and energy

Gandhinagar, Dec 27 (IANS) In a significant diplomatic engagement, Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, paid a courtesy call on Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the state capital on Saturday.

The meeting, held during the Ambassador's visit to Gujarat, aimed at promoting Nepal's tourism sector, opened avenues for deeper collaboration between the Himalayan nation and one of India's most vibrant states.

Ambassador Sharma warmly praised Gujarat's multifaceted development trajectory under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He particularly commended the creation of world-class tourism infrastructure, which has elevated Gujarat to a premier global destination.

From majestic landmarks to spiritual heritage sites, the state’s tourism ecosystem stands as a testament to innovative governance and sustainable growth.

In a detailed exchange, the two leaders explored potential partnerships across several key sectors.

Tourism emerged as a natural focal point, given shared cultural and religious ties. Discussions also covered information technology, where Gujarat's thriving IT hubs could offer expertise; hydroelectric energy, leveraging Nepal's vast potential and Gujarat's industrial needs; manufacturing, building on the state's established hub status; and education, with opportunities for student exchanges and institutional tie-ups.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted Gujarat's remarkable journey under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

He described how the state has solidified its position as India's manufacturing powerhouse while gearing up for leadership in cutting-edge domains such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and global capability centres.

Patel drew attention to Gujarat's tourism magnets - the awe-inspiring Statue of Unity, the ethereal Great Rann of Kutch (White Desert), and sacred pilgrimage circuits encompassing Somnath, Dwarka, and Ambaji - which attract millions annually from India and abroad.

The meeting was graced by senior officials, including Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Industries Department Principal Secretary Mamta Verma, Industries Commissioner P Swaroop, and members of the Nepalese delegation.

Their presence underscored the seriousness with which both sides view these prospective collaborations. This interaction reflects growing sub-regional synergy between Nepal and Gujarat, rooted in historical, cultural, and economic affinities.

Experts believe such engagements could pave the way for mutually beneficial investments, technology transfers, and people-to-people connections, contributing to stronger India-Nepal relations in the years ahead.

As bilateral ties evolve, initiatives like these highlight how state-level diplomacy complements national efforts, fostering prosperity on both sides of the border.

--IANS

sktr/dan