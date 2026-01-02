Neil Nitin Mukesh pens birthday note for ‘maa’: Your love is my greatest gift

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has penned an emotional birthday note for his mother Nishi, calling her his strength and his greatest blessing.

Taking to Instagram, Neil shared a picture posing with his mother, wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi along with a warm message dedicated to her, expressing gratitude for her unconditional love and constant support.

“Happy Birthday to the woman who is my strength, my home, and my forever blessing. Your love is my greatest gift, Maa. May you always be surrounded by happiness, good health, and all the love you so selflessly give. @nishinitinmukesh,” he wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, Neil made debut as a child artist in Vijay in 1988 and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii in 1989. He made his full-fledged debut playing the title role in Johnny Gaddaar in 2007.

Since then, the actor has starred in New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, and Saaho. He made his Tamil film debut with Kaththi and Telugu film debut with Kavacham.

On the work front, Neil’s latest release is the black comedy thriller titled Ek Chatur Naar written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Divya Khossla.

The film is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit.

Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step.

On the OTT front, he was seen in “Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate.” directed by Abhishek Sharma.

The series “Hai Junoon!” is about rivalry and passion at Mumbai's Anderson's College, focusing on underdog dancer Sebi and his Misfits crew challenging the elite Supersonics team, led by music maestro Gagan, in the college's prestigious "GOAT" competition, exploring themes of dreams, ambition, and identity with reimagined Bollywood songs and diverse characters.

--IANS

dc/