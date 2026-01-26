January 26, 2026 12:15 PM हिंदी

Neil Nitin Mukesh pens b’day note for wife Rukmini: You are my strength, peace

Neil Nitin Mukesh pens b’day note for wife Rukmini: You are my strength, peace

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has penned a tender note to wish his wife Rukmini on her birthday. He went on to tag her as his strength, peace, and his biggest blessing.

Neil took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures with his wife Rukmini, whom he married in 2017.

“Happy Birthday my love @rukminineilmukesh. You are my strength, my peace, and my biggest blessing,” wrote the actor.

He added: “Thank you for filling my life with love, laughter, and warmth every single day. May this year bring you all the happiness you truly deserve. Love you always baby.”

It was in 2017 when Neil, who will reportedly be seen next in the Malayalam film Khalifa, married Rukmini. A year later, he went on to announce via Instagram that the couple were expecting their first child.

On the work front, Neil’s latest release is the black comedy thriller titled Ek Chatur Naar written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Divya Khossla.

The film is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit.

Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step.

On the OTT front, he was seen in “Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate.” directed by Abhishek Sharma.

The series “Hai Junoon!” is about rivalry and passion at Mumbai's Anderson's College, focusing on underdog dancer Sebi and his Misfits crew challenging the elite Supersonics team, led by music maestro Gagan, in the college's prestigious "GOAT" competition, exploring themes of dreams, ambition, and identity with reimagined Bollywood songs and diverse characters.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Yuvraj, Harbhajan, members of cricket fraternity mourn the demise of Ex-BCCI chief I.S. Bindra

Yuvraj, Harbhajan, members of cricket fraternity mourn the demise of Ex-BCCI chief I.S. Bindra

Sanjeev Kapoor recalls his Padma Shri win: 'Felt like a quiet nod to years of work'

Sanjeev Kapoor recalls his Padma Shri win: 'Felt like a quiet nod to years of work'

Zayn Malik reveals inspiration as he makes new album in just two weeks

Zayn Malik reveals inspiration as he makes new album in just two weeks

King Charles sends Republic Day greetings to President Murmu, lauds India-UK ties

King Charles sends Republic Day greetings to President Murmu, lauds India-UK ties

A R Murugadoss unveils Aparshakti Khurana’s powerful look in Gautham Karthik's 'ROOT' (Photo Credit: A R Murugadoss/X)

A R Murugadoss unveils Aparshakti Khurana’s powerful look in Gautham Karthik's 'ROOT'

Natalie Portman criticizes Oscars for overlooking female directors in 2026 nominations

Natalie Portman criticizes Oscars for overlooking female directors in 2026 nominations

Chiranjeevi gifts 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' director Anil Ravipudi a brand new car! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chiranjeevi gifts 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' director Anil Ravipudi a brand new car!

Humbled and honoured to be conferred the Padma Bhushan: Uday Kotak

Humbled and honoured to be conferred the Padma Bhushan: Uday Kotak

Neil Nitin Mukesh pens b’day note for wife Rukmini: You are my strength, peace

Neil Nitin Mukesh pens b’day note for wife Rukmini: You are my strength, peace

Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrate 77th Republic Day with vibrant events

Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrate 77th Republic Day with vibrant events