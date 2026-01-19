Neha Kakkar’s taking break from ‘relationships, work, everything I can think of right now’

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar on Monday announced that she is taking a break from her personal and professional commitments, citing the need to step away from responsibilities, relationships, and work.

She took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a note, which read: “Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you (sic).”

She then requested the shutterbugs and fans to not “film her at all”.

“And I request Paparazzi and Fans to Not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No Cameras Plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace (sic),” Neha concluded the post.

The “Lollipop” singer did not disclose the reason behind her decision.

Neha is the younger sister of playback singers Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. She began performing at an early age at religious events. In 2005, she participated in the second season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol.

She made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out. She rose to prominence with the release of the dance track "Second Hand Jawaani" from Cocktail in 2012.

Neha then went on to belt out hits with popular party songs, including "Sunny Sunny" from Yaariyan and "London Thumakda" from the 2014 soundtrack album Queen.

The singer has also appeared in several music videos and as a judge on several television reality shows, including "Indian Idol". In 2019, Kakkar was listed among the most-viewed female artists on YouTube with 13.9 billion views.

In 2021, she became the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award.

She appeared in the India Forbes Celebrity 100 in 2017 and 2019. In 2020, she appeared on the list of Asia's 100 Digital Stars by Forbes.

The “Garmi” hitmaker is married to Punjabi musical artist Rohanpreet Singh. They got married in a Gurudwara in 2020 in New Delhi.

--IANS

dc/