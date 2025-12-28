Neha Dhupia dances her heart out as she performs on stage after almost 8 years

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia danced her heart out as she got a chance to get back on the stage after almost 8 years.

Neha loved returning to dancing for the first time after becoming a mother to two kids.

Expressing her excitement, she took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of all the backstage fun she ended up having while preparing for the performance.

The clip was accompanied by the caption, "One off the check list in #2025 after almost 8 long years … danced my heart out , performed on stage , back to the naach gaana with my favourite set of dancers … first time after becoming a mama twice …. Uff the joys and perks of being in the entertainment industry … just when you think it’s all over , that’s when that phone rings all over again!!! (sic)"

Neha's actor husband, Angad Bedi, reacted to the post with a "well done".

Aside from her professional journey, the 'Single Papa' actress also treats her Instagram family with glimpses from her personal life.

Recently, Neha got emotional as her 7-year-old daughter, Mehr, became a 'flower girl' at a wedding.

Dropping a video of the ceremony on her IG, she wrote, “Our baby girl became a flower girl for the first time, and hearts were full …. @mehrdhupiabedi Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, our gorgeous bride. @sukhmanigambhir @siddharthasingh05. Many congratulations to our favourite girls, @gurleengambhir and @preeti.gambhir. I love you so much ma pa @babsdhupia @pdhupia (sic).”

The clip had Neha and Angad making for a delighful couple in traditional attires as their daughter was seen walking behind the bride towards the mandap, holding a bunch of flowers in her tiny hands.

Seeing her daughter, Neha got visibly emotional while Angad comforted her.

