Neetu Kapoor treats with a rare pic of late Rishi Kapoor from the 1984 General elections

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Neetu Kapoor treated the netizens with an unseen picture of her late actor husband Rishi Kapoor from the 1984 General elections.

Posting a black and white photo of Rishi Ji standing in the queue to cast his vote. The 'Do Dooni Chaar' actor was seen smiling as he posed in a shirt and denim, paired with a stylish cap.

Neetu keeps on sharing such fond memories with her late husband on social media from time to time.

On April 30, Neetu marked Rishi Kapoor's fifth death anniversary by fondly remembering his vibrant spirit and love for life.

The 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress took to her IG and reflected on how Rishi Kapoor embraced each and every moment with energy, passion, and an infectious zest - something that left a lasting impression on everyone around him.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a candid photo of Rishi Kapoor, holding a drink while capturing a cheerful selfie. “Miss you, Kapoor sahab,” Neetu captioned the throwback still.

In another capture, Rishi Kapoor was seen posing alongside Raj Bansal. The third image had the 'Namastey London' actor facing the camera with his daughter, granddaughter, and other family members.

For the unversed, Rishi and Neetu first met each other on the sets of the film "Zehreela Insaan" back in 1974.

Starting off as colleagues, they soon fell for each other. After dating for some time, the lovebirds finally got married in a Hindu ceremony in 1980. The couple welcomed their daughter, Riddhima in 1980, and their son, Ranbir in 1982.

One of the most beloved pair of their time, Rishi and Neetu have worked together in several movies such as "Rafoo Chakkar", "Besharam", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Zinda Dil", "Amar Akbar and Anthony", "Doosara Aadmi", "Anjane Mein", "Dhan Daulat", and "Khel Khel Mein", to name a few.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on 30th April 2020 at the age of 76 after losing a two-year battle with leukemia.

--IANS

pm/