Neeraj Shridhar makes stunning with ‘Qayamat’ from Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Housefull 5’

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) The song ‘Qayamat’ from the upcoming film ‘Housefull 5’ hit the airwaves on Saturday. It is a stylised track, and follows the release of the songs ‘Laal Pari’ and ‘Dil E Nadaan’.

The song is crooned by Neeraj Shridhar and Shruti Dhasmana, with lyrics furnished by SOM. The video of the track is set against the stunning backdrop of a luxury cruise, and features the cast dressed in all white.

The song captures style, charm, and carefree vibes as they have fun on the deck. But beneath the glamour and fun lies a pulse of mystery, fleeting glances, cryptic smiles, and hints of something deeper brewing in the story. The choreography for the track is done by Adil Shaikh.

The songs from the film are visually stunning with music, choreography and picturization that will keep you glued. All the three songs released so far are different from each other in terms of tone, texture and setting, and each of them drops subtle hints on the storyline of the film for the audience.

‘Housefull 5’ is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who is known for ‘Dostana’. The story and screenplay are penned by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The trailer of the film is set to be released on May 27.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Housefull 5’ is releasing worldwide on June 6, 2025.

The music of the film is presented by T-Series.

