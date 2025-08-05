Neeraj Pandey reacts to Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' being released on YouTube

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) In a bold move, Aamir Khan decided to release his blockbuster hit "Sitaare Zameen Par" exclusively on YouTube.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey reacted to this, saying that Aamir Khan has all the right to explore the medium he wants to.

When asked about Aamir Khan releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube and whether he might consider a similar approach in the future, Neeraj Pandey responded, “YouTube is just another streaming platform. Don’t be under the impression that it’s something entirely different. Aamir has simply chosen an alternate route.”

He added, “YouTube might be a more convenient option for him, and he absolutely has the right to explore that.”

As for whether he has any plans to release his own films on YouTube, Pandey said, “I haven’t really thought about it yet. These decisions are usually made when the film is ready for release and everything is being calibrated.”

A few days back, Aamir announced his decision to release "Sitaare Zameen Par" only on YouTube,

He revealed that for the last 15 years, he has been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons, and now the time for the perfect storm has finally come.

"With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming No. 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing every day, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world," Mr Perfectionist said.

Aamir added that his dream is that cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price.

"I want people to have the ease of watching cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, creative voices can tell different stories, breaking geographical and other barriers. This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all," he concluded.

--IANS

pm/