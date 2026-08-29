Neeraj Chopra to miss Asiad, ruled out of remainder of season due to ligament tear

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle during training, forcing the two-time Olympic medallist to miss next month's Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The setback will also keep Chopra out of the Diamond League Finals in Brussels on September 5 and the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest from September 11 to 13, bringing an abrupt end to a season in which he had only recently begun to regain momentum following a delayed return from injury.

Chopra announced the news in a post on his X account on Saturday, saying the decision to sit out the remainder of the season was taken after consultations with his doctor and team.

"After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season’s Best throw in Lausanne. Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we’ve decided that I will sit out the rest of this season," Chopra stated in a post on his ‘X’ account on Saturday.

The 2026 season had already been a challenging one for Chopra, whose return to competition was delayed until June because of a lower back injury that had troubled him since September last year.

Despite not being fully fit, the Indian star managed to produce encouraging performances after his return. He won silver at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with a throw of 85.83m before registering his season's best effort of 88.05m at the Lausanne Diamond League.

The performance in Lausanne had offered signs that Chopra was rediscovering his rhythm, making the latest injury setback particularly frustrating for the reigning Olympic medallist.

"It’s disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey. My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger. Thank you all for the love and support," he added.

Chopra had also earned his place in the Diamond League finale after collecting 12 points during the season. A fourth-place finish in Doha and second place in Lausanne on August 21 helped him secure sixth position in the final standings after the conclusion of the 14th and final leg of the series in Zurich on Thursday.

He was also on course to compete at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships before turning his attention to the Asian Games in Japan later next month.

Instead, Chopra will now face another spell on the sidelines as he focuses on recovering from the ankle injury and preparing for his return to competition.

--IANS

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