Neeraj Chopra sponsors fan a 'full VVIP experience' and accommodation for NC Classic in Bengaluru

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra surprised a fan on Friday by offering him a "full VVIP experience" and accommodation for the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic on July 5 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the much-anticipated athletic event of the season on Indian soil, Chopra's fan named Ranjith, from Coimbatore, asked for money on social media to attend next month's showpiece event.

"If anyone sponsor me 2000 rupees, I can go to watch this from Coimbatore," he posted on X on June 25.

Replying to his post on Friday, Chopra not only agreed to give him free "VVIP" ticket but also assured his stay at a nearby luxury hotel.

Chopra responded on Ranjith's post saying, "Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the @nc_classic is on me! And thanks to @RadissonHotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon!"

Initially scheduled for May 24, the event was deferred due to India-Pakistan conflict, keeping security in mind, and to show solidarity with the nation.

As a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic promises to elevate India’s status on the global athletics map. It will feature a stellar line-up of elite javelin throwers, including The event will see the participation of several Olympic medallists, including Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Chopra, Thomas Rohler, Anderson Peters and others.

Chopra played a pivotal role in the staging of the event in India and sending invitations to global stars of the game to participate.

Chopra won the javelin throw title in the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 meet with a best throw of 85.29 metres on Tuesday.

He had clinched victory in the prestigious meet with one throw remaining as his best effort of 85.29m remained unbeaten after six rounds, securing him yet another top podium finish this season.

It was the second title for Chopra within a month after he triumphed in the Paris Diamond League meet last week.

