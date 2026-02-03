Neena Gupta reveals the incident when Shyam Benegal asked her not to interfere in director’s job

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Vadh 2’, has shared an interesting incident when she was scolded by director Shyam Benegal.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and spoke about the art of using dialogues in a film.

When asked if portraying a character without the crutches of dialogues, and only silence is the ultimate liberation, the actress told IANS, “It's a part of my job, it's a part of my character, so I don't feel any separation in it. It's a part of my scene. In this film, there is one scene where I walk in the corridor, I walked for a long time. So I was thinking, ‘Why am I walking for so long, because I have to go from here to there, why am I being shown from there?’. It has an impact, the director knows it”.

She further mentioned, “It happened with me once when I was working on a film with Shyam Benegal. Like actors now, argue with the director, it’s a new way in the industry. Some actors argue for right reasons, others argue for wrong reasons. Back in those days, we were scared of our directors. I told Shyam Benegal, ‘I think this dialogue, I should be doing like this’. He looked at me, and said, ‘Go, sit there quietly, focus on your role’. So many actors told me that, I am just looking at my role, the directors are looking at the whole picture. Like Jaspal, our director in ‘Vadh 2’ has this whole film in his head, so we do what he says”.

Meanwhile, ‘Vadh 2’ serves as a thematic or “spiritual” sequel to the 2022 film ‘Vadh’ and reunites Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in new, intense roles that promise fresh emotional stakes and moral complexity. The film is a crime drama directed and written by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026.

--IANS

aa/