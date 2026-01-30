Neena Gupta says, 'Vadh 2' opens door for elder actors to carry film on their shoulders

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Vadh 2’, has shared that the success of the film’s first part, and the upcoming sequel opens up new avenues for veteran actors of the country.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and spoke about her mindspace as the film draws closer to its release.

She told IANS, “I feel very good, I feel very proud that actors of this age also get a lead role to play, to play a responsible role. They can now not just support, but have a chance to carry a film on their shoulders, I feel very good about it”.

She further mentioned, “I feel that if films like this continue to be made, then the other actors, their manoeuvrability will also increase, that if they can do it, we can also do it. So, it's a moment of big pride for me”.

‘Vadh 2’ serves as a thematic or “spiritual” sequel to the 2022 film ‘Vadh’ and reunites acclaimed actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in new, intense roles that promise fresh emotional stakes and moral complexity.

The film is a crime drama directed and written by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026, and pivots away from simply revisiting its predecessor’s plot, instead offering a new storyline rich with crime, mystery, and ethical dilemmas. The film also stars Kumud Mishra and Yogita Bihani.

The film had a gala premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India, where it generated significant buzz, particularly for its performances and storytelling depth.

