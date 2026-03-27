Neena Gupta admits learning social media and latest music trends from the younger generation

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta, on Friday, has shared how working with younger actors in current times, has helped her stay updated with social media, fashion, language and current trends.

Speaking about the same, she shared a video and said, “I am working with young girls in a series and I get to learn so much from them. I get to know about today’s music, what is going on, things I don’t even know. What is fashion, what kind of language people use, how they think, how to use social media, I get to learn so much.”

The actress added that interacting with the younger generation has opened her up to a whole new world of information and perspectives, helping her stay updated and relevant in an ever-evolving industry.

Recalling a lesson shared by her late friend, she said, “My friend Mr Talwar, who is no longer with us, once told me that when he was young, he lived with older people and learned from them. And when he grew older, he chose to live with the youth to learn from them. I realised how true that is.”

Neena further added that the thought went on to stay with her and she now consciously embraces learning from younger people around her.

Known for her candid personality and fearless aura, Neena Gupta has often been ahead of her time.

A few years ago, the Badhaai Ho actress had made headlines when she openly asked for work on social media, stating that she was out of work and shared her work profile too.

In her widely discussed post on her social media account, she had written, “I live in Mumbai and am working, I am a good actor looking for good parts to play.”

The post had struck a chord across the industry and among audiences, who lauded her honesty and fearlessness.

Neena Gupta is known for her acclaimed performances in films like Badhaai Ho, Mulk and Uunchai, where she has portrayed strong and relatable characters.

On the personal front, she is the mother of fashion designer Masaba Gupta and often has spoken about raising her as a single parent.

–IANS

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