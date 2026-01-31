January 31, 2026 7:55 PM हिंदी

Neelam Kothari reveals she was the one behind Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's iconic love story

Mumbai Jan 31 (IANS) Gracing the stage of Indian Idol during its special ‘Season of Love’ celebrations, Bollywood diva Neelam Kothari left everyone stunned with her candid confession. The actress disclosed a little-known secret behind Bollywood’s most iconic love story, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan , revealing how she was the reason behind their romance.

As seen in the latest promo, Neelam revealed, “A few months back Shah Rukh was telling me, ‘You know Neelam, one of the reasons Gauri and I got married is because of you.’”

King Khan further explained the beautiful backstory to her, “He was telling me that when I was doing films, he was a big fan, and Gauri was also a big fan. So both of them used to watch my films together. So that's how the romance started. They went to watch Neelam's film together, and I did not know that.”

She added, “So one of the reasons Shah Rukh and Gauri are together is because of me,” Neelam further smiled and admitted that she had no idea her films played cupid in the most iconic real life love story of Indian cinema.

Talking about Neelam, the actress is best known for her roles in romantic and family dramas, particularly her successful on-screen partnership with Govinda in films like Ilzaam (1986), Love 86 (1986), and Hatya (1988).

Neelam Kothari was last seen in the OTT web series Bollywood Wives. She will also be seen making a fun appearance on the Akshay Kumar hosted quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune alongside her BFFs Bhavna Panday and Maheep Kapoor.

