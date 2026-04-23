April 23, 2026 9:41 PM हिंदी

'Need to see a psychiatrist', 'intellectually bankrupt': NDA leaders after ECI notice to Kharge

'Need to see a psychiatrist', 'intellectually bankrupt': NDA leaders after ECI notice to Kharge

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders on Thursday welcomed the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision after it issued a show-cause notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his "terrorist" remark. The NDA leaders said that Kharge needs to see a "psychiatrist" and is "intellectually bankrupt".

The ECI issued the notice to Kharge for violating the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following his remark made during a press conference, purportedly aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Calling the remark as "unfortunate", BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal told IANS, "I feel that Mallikarjun Kharge has lost his mental balance, and the Congress party should immediately have Kharge treated by a psychiatrist."

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, "Mallikarjun Kharge is intellectually bankrupt."

Speaking to IANS, she called Congress as "Urban Naxal Party".

"To call the Prime Minister a 'terrorist' is the lowest of low. He has been elected by 140 crore Indians. I think it is your moral authority to understand that in a democratic process you keep the party at a particular level. Targeting somebody like this only shows your regressive mindset," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak alleged that the ideology of the Congress "is completely anti-society".

"It is the Congress' habit to accuse the Constitutional establishments in India like the Election Commission and others. Saying such a thing for the Prime Minister is not something new for them. The people of the country are watching," he told reporters.

Echoing similar view, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that making such "inappropriate" remarks reflects the "bankruptcy and mindset" of the Congress.

JD-U national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan also welcomed the decision of the ECI.

"The way (Kharge) has insulted the Constitution by calling the Prime Minister a 'terrorist', he should definitely reply to the ECI notice. Also, the Congress should look within itself about the kind of culture it wants to create," he said.

LJP-Ram Vilas MP Shambhavi Choudhary added that the remarks made by the Congress President "reflects a very low level in politics".

--IANS

cg/khz

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