Need to build trust, resilience and security across internet ecosystem: IT Secretary

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) As National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) completed 23 years, its Chairman and MeitY Secretary, S. Krishnan, has stressed the need to build trust, resilience and security across the Internet ecosystem.

"NIXI has played a vital role in strengthening India's Internet infrastructure while enabling greater participation in global Internet governance discussions," Krishnan said as he launched four new digital initiatives at an event here.

The new initiatives namely IX Portal, myIRINN Portal, .IN Auction Portal, and an AI-Powered WHOIS Screening Platform aim to enhance user experience, improve transparency and operational efficiency across the country’s internet ecosystem.

The AI-powered WHOIS screening platform will help enhance domain name security and strengthen the detection of suspicious websites hence strengthening India's .in domain space, the statement from NIXI said.

The event also recognised and felicitated organisations and stakeholders whose contributions have helped strengthen India's internet ecosystem and accelerate the growth of the country's digital infrastructure.

Samiran Gupta, ICANN Vice President for Stakeholder Engagement and Managing Director for the Asia Pacific region, stressed the need to strengthen India's participation in global Internet governance and standards discussions.

"Initiatives such as the NIXI Fellowship Program are helping build a new generation of leaders who can contribute meaningfully to shaping the future of the Internet," Gupta said.

"The internet’s next phase in India will come down to three things: trust, innovation, and making sure people from every part of the country can take part," said Devesh Tyagi, CEO, NIXI.

NIXI currently manages over 39 lakh .IN domain names, operates 79 Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) across the country, supports domain registrations in 22 Indian languages, and continues to drive IPv6 adoption, which has reached approximately 78.34 per cent across India, an official statement noted.

—IANS

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