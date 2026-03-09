March 09, 2026 8:25 PM हिंदी

Nearly 55,000 Nepalis in West Asia register online amid US–Iran conflict

Kathmandu, March 9 (IANS) Nearly 55,000 Nepali citizens in West Asia have updated their details in an online rescue tracking system launched by the Nepali government, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, a total of 54,786 Nepali citizens residing in the West Asia region had registered their details in an online system launched by the Department of Consular Services by Sunday night to help the government collect updated information and assess assistance needs.

The consular department under the ministry launched the online registration system to gather updated information on Nepali nationals in the region amid the ongoing US–Iran conflict that has engulfed large parts of West Asia.

The ministry said the submitted details are being reviewed on a priority basis, and necessary procedures have been initiated depending on the situation and requirements of the registered individuals. It also said that air travel in most parts of West Asia has not yet fully returned to normal, although limited flights are operating from some locations.

Pointing out that relevant authorities in most countries in the region are updating security precautions and public awareness information on a daily basis, Nepali citizens have been requested to stay informed about notices, information, precautionary measures, and news issued by local governments and Nepali missions.

The ministry also urged Nepali nationals to remain calm, cautious, and vigilant during this difficult situation and to refrain from recording or sharing photos, videos, or audio materials that may violate the law.

More than 1.7 million Nepali nationals live in 12 countries across the region, and their safety remains a concern as retaliatory strikes by Iran, in response to joint attacks by the United States and Israel, have hit several civilian installations in Gulf countries.

The Nepali government has already confirmed that a Nepali youth, Diwas Shrestha, from the western district of Gorkha district, was killed during a drone interception operation at Zayed International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.

