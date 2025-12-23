December 23, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

NDA will win 2026 TN assembly polls with big majority: Piyush Goyal

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister L. Murugan, and others during the BJP-AIADMK meeting in Chennai on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

Chennai, Dec 23 (IANS) Union Minister and Tamil Nadu BJP election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Tuesday expressed strong confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a decisive victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, asserting that the alliance would defeat what he described as the “corruption-ridden” DMK-led front.

Highlighting the BJP’s political agenda, Piyush Goyal said development and employment generation remained the party’s core priorities.

“We aim to ensure that development reaches the people. Development and jobs are the main objectives of the BJP,” he said.

He added that the NDA would approach the 2026 elections with confidence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, and with Edappadi Palaniswami leading the alliance in Tamil Nadu, we will face the elections with confidence,” Goyal said.

Reiterating his optimism, the Union Minister said the NDA would emerge victorious with a strong mandate.

“In the coming elections, the National Democratic Alliance will win with a big majority. We will defeat the corrupt DMK alliance and work towards a developed and prosperous Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Piyush Goyal arrived in Chennai earlier in the day as part of the BJP’s efforts to step up preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls.

He began his visit with a review meeting at the BJP’s State headquarters in Thyagaraya Nagar, where he held discussions with senior party functionaries on Assembly election preparations, ground realities, organisational strength, and the NDA’s electoral prospects in Tamil Nadu.

Later in the day, Goyal held a high-level meeting with Edappadi K. Palaniswami, General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, at a city hotel.

The two leaders reportedly discussed seat-sharing arrangements and the broader alliance strategy for nearly one and a half hours. The meeting is seen as a crucial step in strengthening coordination between the BJP and the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, Goyal said he was happy to be in Chennai and expressed satisfaction over meeting Palaniswami.

“I am glad to meet my friend and brother Edappadi Palaniswami. The discussions went very well. We spoke in detail about jointly facing the 2026 Assembly elections and also discussed governance-related issues,” he said.

--IANS

aal/dan

