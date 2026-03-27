March 27, 2026 5:14 PM हिंदी

Relief amid global oil volatility: NDA leaders praise Centre’s excise duty cut on fuel

NDA leaders praise Centre’s excise duty cut on fuel, seen as relief amid global oil volatility

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Centre’s decision to slash excise duty by Rs 10 on petrol and diesel has drawn widespread appreciation from leaders across the ruling NDA, who described the move as a timely intervention aimed at easing inflationary pressure and providing relief to citizens amid a challenging global energy scenario.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the decision, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking “the right decisions at the right time.” He said that the government has consistently prioritised citizens’ interests while managing the country’s economic policy.

“On behalf of the citizens of the country, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister. He has ensured that duties are reduced to keep inflation under control,” Pradhan said, adding that such steps reflect the government’s sensitivity towards common people.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister of State, Ravneet Singh Bittu, said the move underscores the Modi government’s commitment to public welfare.

“The NDA government is always with the people. While many parts of the world are witnessing closures of institutions and rising prices, India is ensuring affordability for its citizens,” he said, calling it a “great relief” for the nation.

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal described the excise duty cut as a “significant and tangible relief” for consumers. "This is the magic of PM Modi. While fuel prices are rising worldwide, the Centre has acted decisively to protect the interests of the poor and middle class," he said.

Another BJP MP, Shashank Mani, highlighted the impact of global developments, particularly tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, on crude oil prices. He appreciated the government’s efforts to cushion the domestic market from international volatility. “Despite rising global prices, the government has ensured a cap to protect consumers,” he said, while thanking PM Modi and Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Nirmala Sitharaman.

In Bihar, Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav termed the move “commendable,” noting that it would help reduce the burden on people at a time when the world is facing a petroleum crisis. “This step will provide much-needed relief to consumers,” he said.

BJP MP Arun Govil also welcomed the decision, calling it a “need of the hour.” He emphasised that government policies are consistently aimed at public welfare, and this measure aligns with that broader objective.

The excise duty reduction comes against the backdrop of fluctuating global crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions impacting supply chains.

Overall, NDA leaders have projected the excise duty cut as a proactive and citizen-centric measure, reinforcing the government’s focus on economic stability and public welfare amid global uncertainties.

--IANS

sn/rad

LATEST NEWS

India's digital public infrastructure seen as model for Global South

India's digital public infrastructure seen as model for Global South

"A pain on court, a friend forever; badminton will miss you": Sindhu pens special tribute for Carolina Marin (Credit: PV Sindhu/Instagram)

"A pain on court, a friend forever; badminton will miss you": Sindhu pens special tribute for Carolina Marin

Naga Shaurya's 'Bad Boy Karthik' to hit screens on April 17 (Photo Credit: Vaishnavi Films/X)

Naga Shaurya's 'Bad Boy Karthik' to hit screens on April 17

IPL 2026: Positivity from DC coaches gave belief for being selected, says Auqib Nabi

IPL 2026: Positivity from DC coaches gave belief for being selected, says Auqib Nabi

Afghanistan: New academic year begins amid calls for reopening schools for girls (File image)

Afghanistan: New academic year begins amid calls for reopening schools for girls

Saqib Saleem headlines an action-packed clash between duty and revenge in Kaptaan

Saqib Saleem headlines an action-packed clash between duty and revenge in Kaptaan

Govt assures steady fertiliser supplies through import diversification, capacity expansion

Govt assures steady fertiliser supplies through import diversification, capacity expansion

Monalisa row: Director Sanoj Mishra alleges banned group PFI is targeting him to suppress issue of love Jihad

Monalisa interfaith marriage row: Sanoj Mishra alleges banned group PFI is targeting him to supress 'Love-Jihad' issue

Sunainaa discloses she suffered an injury to her face while shooting for 'Neerparavai' (Photo Credit: Sunainaa/X)

Sunainaa discloses she suffered an injury to her face while shooting for 'Neerparavai'

Archery Asia Cup: Compound archers shine as India finish with 10 medals

Archery Asia Cup: Compound archers shine as India finish with 10 medals