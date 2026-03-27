Relief amid global oil volatility: NDA leaders praise Centre’s excise duty cut on fuel

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Centre’s decision to slash excise duty by Rs 10 on petrol and diesel has drawn widespread appreciation from leaders across the ruling NDA, who described the move as a timely intervention aimed at easing inflationary pressure and providing relief to citizens amid a challenging global energy scenario.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the decision, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking “the right decisions at the right time.” He said that the government has consistently prioritised citizens’ interests while managing the country’s economic policy.

“On behalf of the citizens of the country, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister. He has ensured that duties are reduced to keep inflation under control,” Pradhan said, adding that such steps reflect the government’s sensitivity towards common people.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister of State, Ravneet Singh Bittu, said the move underscores the Modi government’s commitment to public welfare.

“The NDA government is always with the people. While many parts of the world are witnessing closures of institutions and rising prices, India is ensuring affordability for its citizens,” he said, calling it a “great relief” for the nation.

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal described the excise duty cut as a “significant and tangible relief” for consumers. "This is the magic of PM Modi. While fuel prices are rising worldwide, the Centre has acted decisively to protect the interests of the poor and middle class," he said.

Another BJP MP, Shashank Mani, highlighted the impact of global developments, particularly tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, on crude oil prices. He appreciated the government’s efforts to cushion the domestic market from international volatility. “Despite rising global prices, the government has ensured a cap to protect consumers,” he said, while thanking PM Modi and Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Nirmala Sitharaman.

In Bihar, Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav termed the move “commendable,” noting that it would help reduce the burden on people at a time when the world is facing a petroleum crisis. “This step will provide much-needed relief to consumers,” he said.

BJP MP Arun Govil also welcomed the decision, calling it a “need of the hour.” He emphasised that government policies are consistently aimed at public welfare, and this measure aligns with that broader objective.

The excise duty reduction comes against the backdrop of fluctuating global crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions impacting supply chains.

Overall, NDA leaders have projected the excise duty cut as a proactive and citizen-centric measure, reinforcing the government’s focus on economic stability and public welfare amid global uncertainties.

--IANS

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