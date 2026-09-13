NDA leaders hail BRICS declaration as diplomatic victory for India, say Global South gaining strength

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) NDA leaders on Sunday described the strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and the consensus reached at the BRICS Summit on adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism as a historic success and a major diplomatic victory for India, while also welcoming the growing influence and strengthening of the Global South.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the outcome of the BRICS Summit a historic achievement and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully steering the grouping under India's chairmanship.

"This is a historic success for the BRICS summit. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under India's chairmanship, countries like China, Russia, Iran, UAE, South Africa, and Brazil have come together on an alternative and effective international platform. (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin also made an important point that the GDP of BRICS countries now exceeds that of Europe and the United States. The strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack is also an important development," he said.

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal said the BRICS Summit was successfully organised in India and conveyed a strong message to the international community.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi played an important role in building consensus among the participating countries, particularly on issues concerning development and the need to end ongoing conflicts across the world," Sigriwal told IANS.

On the New Delhi Declaration, Sigriwal said the consensus reached on terrorism represented a major setback for countries that support terrorism, including Pakistan.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised this issue, and the heads of state attending the BRICS Summit also supported it. This is a major blow to terrorism and also to those who support terrorists, especially Pakistan. A message of peace and harmony has been sent to the world. The Prime Minister has continuously taken initiatives to make the world free from terrorism," he said.

On the growing role of the Global South, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal told IANS that developing countries were rapidly advancing across several sectors, including modernisation and digitalisation, and could play a leading role in shaping the future of the world.

"Certainly, the Global South is rapidly emerging in all areas, including modernisation and digitalisation. It can lead the world. This is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said," he said.

On the New Delhi Declaration, Khandelwal said the document incorporated the key issues raised by India, including terrorism and terror financing, while also creating opportunities in trade and industry.

"The New Delhi Declaration encompassed all the issues raised by India. The terrorist attack in Pahalgam was openly condemned. A strong resolution was also passed regarding terror funding. BRICS countries have also reached a consensus on trade and industry. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the BRICS New Delhi Declaration has established new dimensions internationally. This declaration will provide new opportunities for Indian traders and MSMEs to do business in many countries," he said.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks regarding the Global South, JD-U national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said BRICS could emerge as an important platform for developing and weaker countries and help shape the aspirations and collective role of the Global South.

"Today, the Global South can become a large group of the world's weak and developing countries. BRICS can play a major role in shaping the sentiments and role of the Global South. I believe that China is scheduled to host the BRICS summit next year. If we can achieve significant success in this one year, it will undoubtedly send a strong message to many countries in the world that are increasing inequality," he said.

About the significance of the BRICS grouping, he said the economic and demographic strength represented by the member countries made the forum an important platform for addressing major global challenges, including the crisis in West Asia.

"I believe that BRICS countries together account for 40 per cent of the world's GDP. BRICS countries account for between 45 and 49 per cent of the world's population. Therefore, it is understandable that such a large forum can play an effective role in addressing the challenges of the West Asian crisis. Just as the dialogue between the UAE and Iran and their participation in the BRICS summit will play a significant role, this forum will be able to play a significant role," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo, responding to Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks on the role of BRICS in promoting peace in West Asia, said India had consistently taken the initiative to promote dialogue and peace in the region.

"India has always been at the forefront. India took a significant initiative in the Iran-Israel war. Both are good friends of India, and both countries also declare themselves good friends of India. India also wants the long-standing conflict to end, as war benefits no one. It causes loss of human life, infrastructure, and the economy. India always wants peace throughout the world, but our borders must also remain secure," Shahdeo said.

--IANS

sd/vd