NDA govt has redefined women-led development: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that over the last 11 years, the NDA government has redefined women-led development who are excelling and inspiring several people.

Marking the 11 years of the NDA government at the Centre, the Prime Minister said the efforts have helped women pursue their dreams on their terms.

He wrote on social media X, “Over the last 11 years, the NDA Government has redefined women-led development. Various initiatives, from ensuring dignity through Swachh Bharat to financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts, the focus has been on empowering our Nari Shakti.”

The PM said that the Ujjwala Yojana brought smoke-free kitchens to several homes. MUDRA loans enabled lakhs of women entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams on their terms. Houses under the women’s name in the PM Awas Yojana too have made a remarkable impact.

He said the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao ignited a national movement to protect the girl child.

“In all sectors, including science, education, sports, StartUps and the armed forces, women are excelling and inspiring several people,” the PM said.

He also shared the detailed outcome of all the schemes launched for the welfare of women in the last 11 years.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has introduced a series of flagship schemes to empower rural India and women. From clean cooking fuel to housing and bank accounts for the unbanked, these social welfare programmes have not only addressed immediate needs but also contributed to lifting millions out of poverty.

Women are no longer seen as passive beneficiaries but as empowered agents of change, central to India’s growth story, said a government press release on Sunday.

It said, “Driven by a bold, inclusive, and lifecycle-based approach, the government has launched targeted interventions in health, education, housing, digital access, sanitation, and financial inclusion. Nari Shakti is now a national mission, empowering every woman -- urban or rural, young or elderly -- to live with dignity, safety, and self-reliance.”

With women and children comprising nearly 67.7 per cent of India’s population, the government is viewing their empowerment as not just a social reform but as a strategic imperative. "As India enters Amrit Kaal, Nari Shakti stands as the unstoppable force driving a stronger, more inclusive nation forward," the release added.

