December 05, 2025 8:35 PM हिंदी

Moscow slams EU over attempts to use Russian assets, terms it 'illegitimate institution, gang'

Russia slams EU over attempts to use Russian assets, terms it 'illegitimate institution, gang' (File image)

Moscow, Dec 5 (IANS) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday criticised the European Union over its intention to use the country's assets, calling it an "illegitimate institution and a gang that legitimises utterly criminal ideas," the local media reported on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called EU a "criminal group" and raised questions over their plan, which she stressed has no legal basis. Her remarks came after the European Commission announced its plan to seize Russian assets in Europe worth €210 billion under "reparations loan" scheme to support Ukraine's financial needs and urged non-EU Western nations to become part of this initiative, Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.

She said, "The European Union has become not just an illegitimate institution, but, better yet, a gang that legitimizes utterly criminal ideas and decisions. I believe this is unprecedented. How else are they discussing this publicly? Trying to find something to tie it to? And knowing there's no legal basis for it, they're no longer creating coalitions, but rather criminal groups."

The spokesperson warned that Russia will take "harsh retaliatory measures" if EU takes such a step and stressed that this would not only be a verbal response but also practical actions.

Zakharova said, "If these actions are committed — namely, let's put it plainly, theft — if there are attempts at banditry and the seizure of Russian assets, then yes, I can confirm that retaliatory measures are indeed being developed interdepartmentally."

"This will not be a verbal response, not just notes of protest. It will involve both statements and practical actions. They understand this perfectly well, which is why they're squirming like snakes in a frying pan," she added.

The EU intends to use Russian assets for zero-interest reparations loan to support Ukraine's financial and military needs for 2026, 2027 and possibly beyond, Euro News reported. Ukraine will be asked to repay the loan only after Russia ends the military offensive in Ukraine and agrees to compensate for the destruction caused across the country.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Rights body slams Pakistan over extrajudicial killing of youth in Balochistan

Rights body slams Pakistan over extrajudicial killing of youth in Balochistan

After ‘skipping’ key national events, can Rahul Gandhi question exclusion during Putin visit?

After ‘skipping’ key national events, can Rahul Gandhi question exclusion during Putin visit?

Twinkle Khanna turns a saree into a power statement, says 'confuse everyone around you'

Twinkle Khanna turns a saree into a power statement, says 'confuse everyone around you'

Behind Bhagwad Gita in Russian gift to Putin, lies pledge PM Modi took at 2019 SCO Summit (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

Behind Bhagwad Gita in Russian gift to Putin, lies pledge PM Modi took at 2019 SCO Summit

Surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan raises security concerns: Report (File image)

Surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan raises security concerns: Report

We anticipate a normal situation between 10-15 December: Indigo CEO

IndiGo chaos: Anticipate a normal situation between December 10-15, says airline CEO

Madrasas linked to promoting extremism and militancy in Pakistan: Report

Madrasas linked to promoting extremism and militancy in Pakistan: Report

Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia's travel to London for advanced medical treatment postponed (File image)

Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia's travel to London for advanced medical treatment postponed

RBI repo rate cut to ease borrowing, boost exports: Industry chambers

RBI repo rate cut to ease borrowing, boost exports: Industry chambers

Deepika Padukone says husband Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is 'worth every minute'

Deepika Padukone says husband Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is 'worth every minute'