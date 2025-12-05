Moscow slams EU over attempts to use Russian assets, terms it 'illegitimate institution, gang'

Moscow, Dec 5 (IANS) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday criticised the European Union over its intention to use the country's assets, calling it an "illegitimate institution and a gang that legitimises utterly criminal ideas," the local media reported on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called EU a "criminal group" and raised questions over their plan, which she stressed has no legal basis. Her remarks came after the European Commission announced its plan to seize Russian assets in Europe worth €210 billion under "reparations loan" scheme to support Ukraine's financial needs and urged non-EU Western nations to become part of this initiative, Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.

She said, "The European Union has become not just an illegitimate institution, but, better yet, a gang that legitimizes utterly criminal ideas and decisions. I believe this is unprecedented. How else are they discussing this publicly? Trying to find something to tie it to? And knowing there's no legal basis for it, they're no longer creating coalitions, but rather criminal groups."

The spokesperson warned that Russia will take "harsh retaliatory measures" if EU takes such a step and stressed that this would not only be a verbal response but also practical actions.

Zakharova said, "If these actions are committed — namely, let's put it plainly, theft — if there are attempts at banditry and the seizure of Russian assets, then yes, I can confirm that retaliatory measures are indeed being developed interdepartmentally."

"This will not be a verbal response, not just notes of protest. It will involve both statements and practical actions. They understand this perfectly well, which is why they're squirming like snakes in a frying pan," she added.

The EU intends to use Russian assets for zero-interest reparations loan to support Ukraine's financial and military needs for 2026, 2027 and possibly beyond, Euro News reported. Ukraine will be asked to repay the loan only after Russia ends the military offensive in Ukraine and agrees to compensate for the destruction caused across the country.

