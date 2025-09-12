NCW launches three-day ‘Catalysts for Change’ program in Diu

Diu, Sep 12 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday inaugurated its three-day capacity-building program “Catalysts for Change: Gender Inclusive Governance” in Diu.

Senior IAS and IPS officers from 20 states are participating in the initiative, which aims to equip administrators with new perspectives and strategies for advancing women’s empowerment.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, in her inaugural address, described the program as “not just an event, but a resolution.”

She urged officers to see themselves as “real changemakers” shaping the lives of crores of women.

“When a daughter can step out even at midnight, when a woman gets respect at the workplace, and when a victim receives speedy justice -- that will reflect your sensitivity and alertness,” she said.

Calling for a shift in approach, she emphasised moving beyond the “development of women” to “development led by women.”

The Chairperson stressed that a developed India is possible only when it becomes a safe and equal India. The program, she noted, is crucial because administrative and police officers play a direct role in ensuring women’s safety, implementing laws, and delivering development schemes.

Following earlier editions in Thiruvananthapuram and Goa, this third edition in Diu continues the effort to create a society built on safety and equal opportunity.

The inaugural day featured multiple sessions. NCW Member Secretary Sudeep Jain spoke on “Gender Equality and Governance,” highlighting how integrating women’s perspectives in policymaking can drive positive change.

Retired IPS officer Dr P.M. Nair conducted a session on crisis management and multi-agency coordination, while Raipur District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar shared field experiences in “Being a Catalyst of Change,” underscoring the importance of innovation and sensitivity at the grassroots level.

Experts also discussed the role of Artificial Intelligence in enhancing administrative efficiency, women’s safety, and grievance redressal systems.

In the evening, participants undertook a cultural and educational tour of Diu, visiting an education center, Diu Fort, INS Khukri ship, Ganeshwar Mahadev Temple, and the INS Khukri Memorial. The visit, combining history, culture, and maritime heritage, concluded with a cultural program at the memorial site.

The three-day program, running till September 14, will feature sessions on women’s rights, compensation and rehabilitation of victims, crisis management, and effective enforcement of laws such as the POSH Act, 2013 and the Domestic Violence Act.

Retired judges, senior civil servants, IPS officers, and policy experts will lead the workshops, which also include group activities and formulation of implementation plans.

