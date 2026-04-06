April 06, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

NCW chief slams makers of Nora Fatehi's controversial song: Dignity of women cannot be hurt in name of creativity

NCW chief slams makers of Nora Fatehi's controversial song: Dignity of women cannot be hurt in name of creativity

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) The National Commission for Women heard the suo motu case with regards to the song ‘Sarke Chunarr Teri’ featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

The commission's chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar presided over the meeting. Rakib Alam, the lyricist, Prem, the director, and Gautam K. M. and Supreeth, the representatives of KVN Productions appeared in the hearing. During the hearing, Vijaya Rahatkar expressed concern over the lyrics of the song and said that it is against the dignity of women.

The Hon'ble Speaker did not accept the contention of the accused that he did not know the meaning of the song. She said that the dignity of women cannot be hurt in the name of creativity. The Chairman strictly instructed all concerned not to repeat such mistakes in future. The accused, who were present, tendered a written apology before the commission and admitted that the song had created a wrong impression on the society.

They also said that he will work for women empowerment in the next 3 months and report to the Commission. Actress Nora Fatehi's advocate appeared on her behalf, but the commission did not accept it. The date of April 27, 2026 has been fixed giving them the last opportunity to appear in person. Similarly, actor Sanjay Dutt, who had stated that he was abroad for professional reasons, has been directed to appear in person before the Commission on April 8, 2026.

The controversy around Nora Fatehi centers on the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from the film ‘KD: The Devil’. Soon after release, the track drew widespread backlash for allegedly vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography.

Critics, including singer Armaan Malik, called the writing a “new low”, while social media users labeled the content inappropriate. The issue escalated with legal complaints seeking a ban, citing concerns over its impact on minors and public decency. Amid mounting pressure, the makers reportedly pulled the song from YouTube.

--IANS

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