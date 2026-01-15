NCC R-Day Camp: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta asks cadets to place nation above all

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, interacted with cadets at the Republic Day Camp of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and exhorted them to grow into responsible and tech-savvy citizens who place the nation above all.

"In India's tradition, values of placing the nation above all have been instilled since childhood. The NCC is today playing a leading role in carrying forward this legacy," she said.

"I had the opportunity to witness the atmosphere imbued with the cadets' discipline, determination, and spirit of national service at the Republic Day Camp of the National Cadet Corps," Chief Minister Gupta said in a message on social media platform X.

"Along with the observation of the Guard of Honour, Band Display, and Hall of Fame, I gained insights into innovations such as the Young Disaster Friend Scheme and drone training. These initiatives are important steps toward making the youth responsible, capable, and technologically empowered in changing times," she added.

Impressed with the discipline and presentation of cadets, Chief Minister Gupta applauded their conduct and said that their synchronised march, band performances, and cultural presentations reflected the heartbeat of the nation.

The Chief Minister appreciated the role played by NCC in building courageous and responsible youth while nurturing lifelong values of nationalism, unity, and constitutional commitment in them.

Highlighting NCC's holistic training framework, she talked about the importance of national integration initiatives such as the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' Camps and Special National Integration Camps.

In her concluding remarks, CM Gupta expressed her confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that 'today's cadets are tomorrow's leaders' who will serve the nation in diverse roles while remaining committed to India's unity, integrity, and dignity.

Calling upon the youth to march forward with a strong sense of duty, she reminded them that freedom came with responsibility and that building a developed India is a shared mission, concluding with a call to uphold the pride of the nation and the spirit of service to Mother India.

