September 18, 2025 8:31 PM हिंदी

Nayanthara wishes a happy birthday to 'my heart, my home' Vignesh Shivan as he turns 40

Nayanthara wishes a happy birthday to 'my heart, my home' Vignesh Shivan as he turns 40

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) Southern beauty Nayanthara penned a lovely birthday wish for her "heart and home", husband Vignesh Shivan, as he celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday.

She took to her official Instagram account and posted a couple of photos of the birthday boy enjoying some fun play time with his two little munchkins, Uyir and Ulag.

Wishing her husband on his special day, Nayanthara wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy 40 (Red heart emoji) My heart, my home, my everything — always. Happy Birthday!"

For the uninitiated, Nayanthara and Vignesh fell for each other on the sets of the 2015 Tamil drama, "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan". After dating for several years, these two finally tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in a lavish South Indian wedding in Mahabalipuram.

On September 22, 2022, Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed twin boys, Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan, through surrogacy.

On Sunday, Nayanthara wished her "Dearest Amma" on her birthday via a special social media post.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a throwback photo from her childhood. Her mother was seen giving a peck on the actress’s cheek while her brother, Lenu Kurian, stood next to them.

Calling her Amma "the heart of the family", Nayanthara penned, “Happy birthday my dearest Amma. No words will ever be enough for the love, sacrifices and prayers you’ve poured into our lives. You are the heart of our family, the strength behind every step we take and the blessing we thank the universe for every single day. Love you Amma.”

Work-wise, Nayanthara will next be seen in Yash's starrer "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups".

Helmed by Geethu Mohandas, the much-awaited drama will also see Kiara Advani and Darrell D'Silva in key roles, along with Akshay Oberoi making his South debut with the drama.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

India's retaliatory surgical strikes after Uri attack turning point in its counter-terrorism strategy: Report (File image)

India's retaliatory surgical strikes after Uri attack turning point in its counter-terrorism strategy: Report

Gujarat: District health department organises health camps in Tapi under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'

Health camps organised in Gujarat's Tapi under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'

Vidya Malavade shares her shower affirmation to ward off negative energy

Vidya Malavade shares her shower affirmation to ward off negative energy

India unveils striking medals for World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 on Thursday. Photo credit: SAI Media

India unveils striking medals for World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025

Bangladesh: Awami League holds flash procession in support of former PM Hasina (File image)

Bangladesh: Awami League holds flash procession in support of former PM Hasina

Pakistan: 12 anti-dengue workers dismissed in Rawalpindi for faking attendance (File image)

Pakistan: 12 anti-dengue workers dismissed in Rawalpindi for faking attendance

Those who spread false narratives owe the nation an apology: Gautam Adani on SEBI orders

Those who spread false narratives owe the nation an apology: Gautam Adani on SEBI orders

Despite Pakistan’s spin, Saudi pact unlikely to alter Riyadh’s robust ties with India

Despite Pakistan’s spin, Saudi pact unlikely to alter Riyadh’s robust ties with India

Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka in must-win game in Group B of the Men's Asia Cup T20 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Photo credit: ACC/X

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka in must-win game

Bangladesh: Six people die of dengue, 2025 death toll rises to 167 (File image)

Bangladesh: Six people die of dengue, 2025 death toll rises to 167