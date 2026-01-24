Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan hang out with their 'favourite couple' R Madhavan & Sarita Birje

Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actress Nayanthara and her director husband, Vignesh Shivan, got a chance to hang out with their 'favourite couple', actor R Madhavan and his better half, Sarita Birje.

The 'Jawan' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram account and dropped a photo of the two couples.

Expressing her delight on meeting Madhavan and Sarita, Nayanthara wrote, "My most favourite couple ever. The kindest, warmest, sweetest souls.., everything good in one place (sic)."

She added that over the years, Madhavan and Sarita have become more than friends for them; they are now like family.

"Every time we meet them, it feels like we've known them for years. Now they're not just friends, they're family. Love n only love to @actormaddy and @msaru15," added Nayanthara.

Resharing Nayanthara's post on his Insta Stories, Vignesh Shivan added, "Sweetest people....lots of love always @actormaddy and @msaru15."

It must be noted that Nayanthara and Madhavan were seen sharing screen space in the 2025 Tamil sports psychological thriller "Test".

These two played husband and wife in the drama made under the direction of S. Sashikanth.

Backed by Chakravarthy Ramachandra under the banner of YNOT Studios, "Test" stars Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine in lead roles, along with Kaali Venkat, Nassar, and Vinay Varma as the supporting cast.

The project follows the intertwined stories of three people - a scientist's struggles to save his hydro-fuel project, his wife's maternal aspirations, and a faded cricketer seeking to retire on a high note.

The technical crew of the drama includes Shakthisree Gopalan as the music composer, Viraj Singh Gohil as the cinematographer, and T. S. Suresh as the editor.

"Test" reached the audience on 4 April 2025.

Up next, Nayanthara will star in Yash's much-awaited period gangster film "Toxic".

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the project further stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in crucial roles.

"Toxic" is slated for a theatrical release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Ugadi.

