October 15, 2025 7:35 PM हिंदी

Naxal-free India drive: ‘Most Affected Districts' by Left Wing Extremism brought down from 6 to 3

Naxal-free India drive: ‘Most Affected Districts' by Left Wing Extremism brought down from 6 to 3

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The Government’s objective of achieving a Naxal-free Bharat is yielding considerable results as the number of districts most affected by the red terror has been considerably brought down, from six to three.

A government release on Wednesday said Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has seen an overall decline, and today, only three districts, namely Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur – all in Chhattisgarh remain infested by it.

The districts which continue to remain in the grip of LWE have also been brought down from 18 to 11 in number, it said.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated on multiple occasions that the Naxal menace will be completely eradicated from the country by March 31, 2026.

The anti-Naxal operation has achieved considerable success in the past few years as more than 300 LWE cadres have been eliminated, including CPI (Maoist) General Secretary and eight other Polit Bureau/Central Committee Members. As many as 836 LWE cadres were arrested, while 1,639 surrendered and joined the mainstream. The surrendered Naxalites included one Polit Bureau Member and a Central Committee Member.

An unprecedented success has been achieved in combating the Naxal menace under the Modi government through rigorous implementation of the National Action Plan and Policy, which envisages a multi-pronged approach.

Once called India’s “biggest internal security challenge” by the then Prime Minister in 2010, the threat of Naxalism is now visibly retreating. Naxals had planned a red corridor - stretching from Pashupati in Nepal to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

In 2013, 126 districts from different states reported Naxal-related violence; by March 2025, this tally had fallen to just 18 districts, with only six classified as ‘Most Affected Districts.’

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, death toll in 2025 crosses 240 (File image)

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, death toll in 2025 crosses 240

Gujarat CM meets Lions Club representatives, commends its participation in govt campaigns

Gujarat CM meets Lions Club representatives, commends its participation in govt campaigns

Bangladesh: Teachers continue protest, block Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka (File image)

Bangladesh: Teachers continue protest, block Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka

Chief Operating Officer at Norway Chess - Benedicte Westre Skog - FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich - Chief Executive Officer Norway Chess Kjell Madlandjpg at the event at which Norway Chess launches new World Championship, approved by FIDE, to crown combined winner in Fast Classic, Rapid, Blitz. Photo credit: Norway Chess

Chess launches new World Championship, approved by FIDE, to crown combined winner in Fast Classic, Rapid, Blitz

Chhattisgarh: PMAY makes ‘dream of home come true’ in Mohla, other districts

Chhattisgarh: PMAY makes ‘dream of home come true’ in Mohla, other districts

Chhattisgarh: Under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Vikas Soni of Kondagaon gets relief from monthly electricity bill

With PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, resident of Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon gets relief from monthly electricity bill

‘Victory for Sanatan Dharma’: Delhi BJP on SC’s green cracker ruling

‘Victory for Sanatan Dharma’: Delhi BJP on SC’s green cracker ruling

Naxal-free India drive: ‘Most Affected Districts' by Left Wing Extremism brought down from 6 to 3

Naxal-free India drive: ‘Most Affected Districts' by Left Wing Extremism brought down from 6 to 3

Bruce Springsteen hails Emmy-winning actor Stephen Graham’s performance in his biopic

Bruce Springsteen hails Emmy-winning actor Stephen Graham’s performance in his biopic

Afghan refugees in Pakistan say police harassment, arrests increased after border clashes (File image)

Afghan refugees in Pakistan say police harassment, arrests have increased after border clashes