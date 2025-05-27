Navneet Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati, emphasizes responsible spending for content creation

May 27, 2025 5:21 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Prasar Bharati Board Chairman Navneet Sehgal has stressed the importance of responsible and thoughtful spending in content creation.

Highlighting the need for quality over extravagance, Sehgal urged creators and platforms to carefully evaluate projects to ensure they resonate with audiences while maintaining financial prudence. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Navneet Sehgal emphasized a cautious and strategic approach to content investment, stating that unlike some platforms that spend lavishly without guarantees, WAVES carefully assesses whether the content will resonate with the audience before committing funds.

He stated, “We don’t throw money around like others do. We evaluate whether the content will be accepted by the public; only then do we take it up. We are not going berserk saying, “Please spend so much money to get content. Our idea is basically family-oriented, clean content that families can watch together. That’s the core idea. Also, some big platforms—maybe not currently, but in the next 5 to 6 years—might see WAVES as a threat, so basically this has come from the inner circle that okay, Waves might be one of the biggest players in the OTT."

Navneet Sehgal also expressed confidence in the growth potential of their platform, stating, “We are in the business; we are in broadcasting, so what stops us from becoming bigger players if our people deliver?" He emphasized that the goal isn’t to push anyone out of the market but to welcome strong content creators who can compete fairly. Sehgal also critiqued some current offerings in the OTT space, suggesting that many platforms are not delivering quality content. He reiterated that success will come to those who bring compelling and valuable content to the audience.

Launched by Prasar Bharati in November 2024, WAVES is a multilingual platform offering content in 12 languages. It features over 70 live TV channels, including those from Doordarshan and Akashvani, along with popular entertainment networks such as B4U and SAB Group.

