Nationwide strike by trade unions in protest against Centre's 'anti-labour' policies

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) A nationwide strike is underway on Wednesday, following a call by ten trade unions to protest against the Centre's alleged "anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate" labour policies.

The general strike, or 'Bharat Bandh', was called by a joint platform of the central trade unions, receiving support from farmer organisations and rural worker groups.

The participating unions include the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), as well as farmers' groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha and various rural and public sector worker unions, including those from the Railways, NMDC Ltd, and steel industries.

At the core of the agitation is opposition to the four new labour codes passed by Parliament. Trade unions argue that these codes dilute workers' rights by restricting the right to strike, increasing working hours, and reducing employer accountability when labour laws are violated.

Protesters also decried the ongoing privatisation of public sector units, increased outsourcing, and the proliferation of contract-based employment, which they claim erodes job security and undermines fair wages.

As a result of the strike, services such as banking, insurance, postal delivery, coal mining, industrial production, state-run public transport, and operations in several places have been affected. Farmer-led rallies have also been reported in multiple rural areas.

However, private sector offices, schools, colleges, and train services remain largely operational.

In Bihar, the opposition, which is holding a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, also attacked the Centre's anti-labour policies.

Life was thrown into disarray as road blockades and burning tyres were reported near Danapur Court in Patna. Protesters also targeted the alleged manipulation in voter list revision, which they claimed would exclude marginalised groups. Opposition leaders lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of orchestrating the move via the Election Commission.

"We did not intend to call for a Bihar Bandh, but we are witnessing how the BJP-led Central government and its leaders, through the Election Commission, are involved in a conspiracy," said CPI(ML) MLA Amarjeet Kushwaha, speaking to IANS.

RJD leader Premchand alias Bholu Yadav told reporters, "The entire Bihar will observe a complete shutdown today in protest against the Election Commission, accused of acting as an agent for certain interests. Railways, roads, and bus stands are disrupted, causing hardship for common people."

In Arrah, MP Sudama Prasad led a highway blockade, while former MLA Arun Yadav led a protest march from the local railway station, appealing to shopkeepers to join the shutdown.

In Odisha, the strike saw protesters blocking train movement in Berhampur and staging citywide picketing.

Bank, insurance, and postal employees joined under an 11-point charter of demands.

West Bengal witnessed strong demonstrations in support of the bandh across multiple districts, including in Howrah. Protesters halted trains at Jadavpur Railway Station and marched along the platform, raising slogans against the central government's labour policies.

In Puducherry, a complete shutdown was observed, with public transport halted, markets shuttered, and educational institutions closed. The strike was led by trade unions and the INDIA bloc, with a 21-point demand charter including the withdrawal of new labour laws and greater employment opportunities for youth.

In Punjab, contract workers of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, and PRTC have launched a three-day strike from July 9 to 11.

Protesters staged a dharna outside the Pathankot depot, demanding immediate redressal of their grievances.

This is not the first time that such large-scale action has been taken. Previous nationwide strikes in 2020, 2022, and 2024 saw millions of workers participate, pushing for more labour-friendly policies and the rollback of contentious economic reforms.

