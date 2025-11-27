National Unity March launched in Gujarat to mark Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary

Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Gujarat witnessed the launch of a national-level 'Sardar@Unity March' from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthplace, Karamsad, as part of the nationwide celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India.

The padyatra, which will travel from Karamsad to Kevadia between November 26 and December 5, aims to spread Patel's message of national unity and inspire patriotism among the country's youth.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the march, attended by BJP Gujarat president Jagdish Vishwakarma, several ministers, MPs, MLAs, and youth from across India.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha delivered a special address, describing the Unity March as a tribute to independent India's foundation of unity and to Patel’s unparalleled contribution to the nation.

Speaking on Constitution Day, Chief Minister Patel paid homage to Dr B. R. Ambedkar and the members of the Constitution-drafting committee.

He noted that the celebrations coincide with Patel's 150th birth anniversary and with the national festivities around the 150 years of Vande Mataram and the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Addressing the gathering, CM Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been steadfast in fulfilling Patel's vision of an integrated and self-reliant India. He recalled how Patel unified 562 princely states to shape a united nation, calling the Statue of Unity the world's tallest statue and a "living symbol of India's strength and pride".

Patel added that under PM Modi's leadership, the abrogation of Article 370 achieved the long-standing goal of complete national integration.

He further noted that Patel's commitment to workers and farmers is reflected in the implementation of India's four new labour codes.

The 152-km march is not just a symbolic walk, Patel said, but a “pathway of patriotism” that will echo messages of unity across Gujarat. He highlighted that the padyatra is being organised simultaneously in all states, with massive youth participation.

During the march, various cultural programmes, public gatherings and storytelling sessions titled 'Sardar Gaatha' will be held to acquaint people with Patel's values and life lessons.

Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, addressing the crowd with a rousing 'Jay Sardar', emphasised that Constitution Day holds special significance in India's democratic journey.

He described it as a moment of pride that the nation is simultaneously celebrating 150 years of Sardar Patel, Birsa Munda, and Vande Mataram.

He urged citizens, especially youth, to commit themselves to PM Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat by adopting swadeshi products in everyday life.

Vishwakarma added that PM Modi has elevated India’s global stature and strengthened the respect for Indian citizens worldwide.

He said Patel’s name alone energises the youth, describing him as a leader of iron will and unmatched resolve.

The event saw participation from Tripura CM Manik Saha, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, Union Ministers Anupriya Patel and Nimuben Bambhaniya, senior BJP functionaries, state ministers, MPs, MLAs and thousands of youth from different regions.

