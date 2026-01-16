National Startup awardees hail mushrooming of start-ups and enabling environment for their growth 

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) On the occasion of National Startup Day and the 10th anniversary of the Startup India project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a special event at Bharat Mandapam in the capital. He highlighted the achievements of the Startup India initiative, encouraged young entrepreneurs, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to becoming a hub for innovation and startups.

During the event, the Prime Minister interacted with members of India’s vibrant startup ecosystem and addressed entrepreneurs, innovators and policymakers. He spoke about the significance of the celebration of National Startup Day, in the presence of startup founders and innovators, who are the future of a new and developing India.

The startup founders, as well as National Startup Awardees, shared their journeys, experiences and insights, highlighting how the ecosystem has evolved over the past 10 years.

Several National Startup awardees expressed gratitude to the government for continued support, stating that initiatives under Startup India have strengthened access to funding, mentorship and markets, and have boosted confidence among young entrepreneurs

Dishant Shah, Founder & Director of Blue Phoenix Technologies Pvt Ltd (National Startup Award winner) said, “We manufacture surgical instruments and equipment, focusing on electro-surgery and minimally invasive procedures, which are safer and offer faster recovery. Despite being such a large country, the IT and manufacturing sectors are generating so many jobs, and this is a direct result of initiatives like Startup India.”

Lokesh Rajashekaraiah, COO of ECOSTP Technologies (National Startup Award winner), said, “We treat sewage water and convert it into clean water without electricity or chemicals, using a nature-based solution inspired by biomimicry. Ten years ago, there were only 400 startups, and today there are over 200,000. This is a remarkable achievement. Increasingly, young entrepreneurs are joining the startup ecosystem, creating numerous job opportunities.”

At the National Startup Day programme, the Prime Minister also underlined that the milestone of 10 years of Startup India was not a mere journey of a success story of a government scheme, but the journey of millions of dreams and the realisation of countless imaginations.

He recalled that 10 years ago, there was little scope for individual efforts and innovation, but it was those difficult circumstances that sowed the seeds for a fertile and enabling environment for the launch of start-ups.

--IANS

mr/uk