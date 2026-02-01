National Shooting Trials: Punjab clean sweep junior men’s Skeet T2 trials

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Punjab shooters made a clean sweep of the podium in the final of the Junior Men’s Skeet T2 with Harviraj Singh, Harazeez Singh Atwal and Gurfateh Singh Sandhu taking the top three spots respectively in the Shotgun National Selection Trials 1&2 which is being held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in the National Capital Region on Sunday.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka hit a perfect score of 36 to edge past Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodiya, needing one point to win the Trials 2 final, while Yashasvi Rathore missed just one shot to win the women’s Trials 2 to secure the top spot.

In a closely-contested final, Anantjeet, who qualified in top spot with a score of 120, hit a perfect 36 out of 36 shots while Jyotiraditya also maintained a perfect score until the 34th target but missed his penultimate shot to finish the finals on 35 hits out of 36. Abhay Singh Sekhon secured the third spot with a score of 30 hits.

Earlier in the qualification, Bhavtegh Singh Gill finished in second spot after Anantjeet with a score of 120. Jyotiraditya hit 119 to qualify in third, while Man Singh and National Champion Gurjoat Singh qualified in fourth and fifth, respectively, after hitting 119. Munek Battula and Abhay Singh took the next two spots with a score of 118, and Fatehbir Singh Shergill took the final spot with 117 hits.

In the women’s final, Yashasvi Rathore missed just one target to secure the top spot with a score of 35, ahead of Parinaaz, who finished with 33 hits. Olympian Maheshwari Chauhan took the third spot with a score of 29.

Parinaaz qualified for the final in top spot, as she did in Trials 1, with a score of 121, followed by Ganemat Sekhon, who hit 119. Yashasvi Rathore took third spot with a score of 117, and Darshna Rathore took fourth with 116, followed by Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in fifth and sixth with a score of 115. Shivani Raikwar (113) and Areeba Khan (111) completed the top eight.

In the Men’s Junior finals, Zorawar Singh Bedi shot 35 out of 36 in the finals after qualifying in top spot with 117 in qualification. Yuvek Battula secured second spot in the finals with 34 hits after qualifying with a score of 109, while Gurfateh Singh Sandhu finished in third with 28 hits, qualifying for the finals with a score of 110.

Ishaan Singh Libra took the top spot in the qualification round with a score of 116, followed by Harviraj Singh, who also scored 116. Trial 1 winner Zorawar Singh Bedi qualified in third place with a score of 115, while Harazeez Singh Atwal and Gurfateh Singh Sandhu took the next two spots with a score of 114 each. Navneet Singh Bhadouriya (113), Yuvek Battula (108), and Songougin Lenthang (108) completed the top eight.

In the Junior Women’s finals, Risham Kaur Guron improved her performance from Trial 1 to finish on top with a final score of 31, shots ahead of Venkat Lakshmi Lakku, who finished on 28. Winner of Trial 1, Sanyogita Shekhawat secured the third spot with a score of 21.

Risham Kaur qualified for the finals in top spot with a score of 114, followed by Parmeet Kaur, who hit 109. Venkat Lakshmi Lakku and Sanyogita Shekhawat hit 107 each to qualify in third and fourth, respectively, while Agrima Kanwar hit 106 for fifth. Kajal Singh Baghel (105), Srajal Singh (104), and Mohika Sisodiya (102) completed the top eight.

--IANS

bsk/