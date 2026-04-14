National security is a collective duty of citizens: NSA Ajit Doval after receiving honorary doctorate

Gandhinagar, April 14 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that national security ultimately depends on the morale of the nation and its citizens' awareness, stressing that it cannot be defined solely by military strength or technological capability but must be understood as a collective national responsibility.

Addressing the fifth convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gujarat after being conferred an honorary doctorate by President Droupadi Murmu, he said that those working in the security domain must combine strong character, up-to-date knowledge systems, and a results-oriented approach to effectively respond to evolving threats.

“National security is not only the responsibility of the army or police, but a collective responsibility of the entire nation,” he said, adding that public awareness and national morale play a decisive role in shaping outcomes in this field.

Doval said security professionals must remain continuously prepared to address rapidly changing threats, particularly those arising from technological transformation, and stressed that adaptability and continuous learning are essential for addressing modern challenges.

Highlighting the field's seriousness, he said security is a domain where outcomes are absolute.

“There is no concept of a silver medal in security; there is either victory or defeat. If you win, the nation is safe; if you lose, the existence itself is at risk,” he said, urging graduating students to remain fully committed to national service with discipline, preparedness and dedication.

He said security is not confined to the armed forces or police institutions alone, but involves multiple dimensions of national life, where coordination, awareness, and ethical responsibility are essential for effective outcomes.

He also said that RRU reflects a long-term institutional vision to strengthen India’s security ecosystem through structured education and training in policing, strategic studies and related fields.

At the ceremony, Doval was conferred an honorary doctorate in recognition of his contribution to national security.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said RRU has emerged as a significant institution in strengthening India’s capabilities in national security, policing, and technology, and that it reflects the national vision of developing a skilled workforce capable of addressing modern security challenges.

He said, “Rashtriya Raksha University is contributing significantly to India’s security ecosystem by preparing trained professionals equipped with modern knowledge, technological understanding and specialised skills required in today’s security environment.”

He added that the university’s focus on advanced technology, cybersecurity, strategic affairs, and specialised training aligns with national priorities.

He also highlighted the growing participation of women in security and technical disciplines, saying it reflects expanding opportunities and strengthens the vision of a developed and inclusive India.

Governor Acharya Devvrat said youth must dedicate themselves to national service with discipline, commitment and a strong sense of responsibility.

He said, “Youth power should join the mission of national security with a spirit of patriotism and dedication towards the nation.”

He further said, “With dedication, penance and a spirit of sacrifice, young professionals must contribute to national development and fulfil their duty with sincerity and discipline.”

He said the strength of the nation ultimately depends on the character, discipline and sense of duty of its youth entering critical sectors such as security, governance and public service.

The Governor also referred to the abrogation of Article 370, describing it as a historic decision that reflects strong political will and has strengthened internal security and national integration.

He said the decision has played a role in improving the security environment and ensuring better governance and stability in the region, which aligns with broader national security objectives.

"Students must draw inspiration from such developments and remain committed to truth, discipline and national duty while contributing to the country’s security framework," he said.

--IANS

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