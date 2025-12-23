National Consumer Day: NCH, e-Jagriti platforms ensure timely grievance redressal

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The number of calls received by the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has grown nearly tenfold, from 12,553 calls in December 2015 to 1,55,138 calls in December 2024, the official data showed on Tuesday on the occasion of ‘National Consumer Day 2025’.

Similarly, the average number of complaints registered per month has surged from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,11,951 in 2024. It now resolves over 12 lakh complaints annually, with many being addressed within 21 days, supported by 1,169 companies onboarded as partners and AI-based systems that ensure faster grievance resolution.

Digital channels account for nearly 65 per cent of grievance registrations, with a notable increase in WhatsApp-based submissions, rising from 3 per cent in March 2023 to 20 per cent in March 2025.

The NCH has successfully facilitated a refund of Rs 27.61 crore to consumers between April 25, 2025, and October 31, 2025. This significant redressal was achieved across 30 sectors, effectively addressing 49,333 consumer grievances related to refund claims.

The National Consumer Helpline is available in 17 languages and enables consumers to submit grievances through the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism via multiple channels, including WhatsApp, SMS, email, the NCH app, the web portal, and the Umang app.

The Department encourages consumers to utilize the toll-free number 1915 or the online portal to ensure that their concerns regarding goods or services are addressed promptly and effectively, according to the official document.

Moreover, e-Jagriti, launched on January 1, 2025, has rapidly emerged as a significant digital platform for consumer grievance redressal in India.

As of mid- November 2025, the platform has facilitated the filing of over 1.35 lakh case filings and enabled the disposal of over 1.31 lakh cases, supported by a user base of over 2.81 lakh registered individuals, including 1,400 non-resident Indians (NRIs).

A total of 466 complaints were filed by Non-Resident Indians from countries including the United States (146), the United Kingdom (52), the UAE (47), Canada (39), Australia (26), and Germany (18).

In 2025, e-Jagriti demonstrated a marked enhancement in case of disposal efficiency. Between July and August, 27,545 cases were resolved, compared with 27,080 newly filed. During September and October, 24,504 cases were disposed of, against 21,592 newly filed.

