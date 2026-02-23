Nani-starrer Paradise's 'Aaya Sher' promo sparks excitement

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (IANS) The makers of director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', featuring Telugu star Nani in the lead, on Monday dropped a much-awaited promo of the number 'Aaya Sher' from the film.

The makers shared the promo on the officla handle of the film on X. They said, "Ever seen a lion dance his heart out? You will tomorrow! Here’s a glimpse of his roar. #AayaSher promo out now. Full song out tomorrow. #TheParadise GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON AUGUST 21st, 2026. #JadalZamanaFromAug21."

The song, which appears to be a celebratory number, features Nani dancing along with his supporters. Nani sports two plaits in the dance number, which has been set to tune by Anirudh. The song has been penned by Kasarla Shyam Kumar and has been rendered by Addula Jangireddy and Akunoori Devaihah along with Anirudh Ravichander.

It may be recalled that 'The Paradise', which is backed by SLV Cinemas, was originally set for a grand release on March 26, 2026. The film is now scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 21 this year.

The new date picked by the unit for the release thrusts The Paradise straight into a rare three-week festival wave. The first week gets a strong mid-week boost with Onam and Milad-un-Nabi, followed by Raksha Bandhan in the second weekend, and Janmashtami in the third.

For a high-budget spectacle of this scale, this extended holiday stretch offers an exceptional runway at the box office.

Meanwhile, the team recently shot one of the film’s biggest highlights- Nani’s explosive introduction song, set on a gigantic set with hundreds of dancers. Choreographer Sudhan Master had crafted large-scale, dynamic visuals to turn the song into a complete crowd-pleaser.

It may be recalled that only recently, the makers of the film had disclosed that actor Sampoornesh Babu plays a character called 'Biryani' in the film.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

For the unaware, Srikanth Odela previously served as an assistant director to ace director Sukumar in 'Nannaku Prematho' and 'Rangasthalam'. He made his directorial debut with 'Dasara', which featured Nani in the lead. The film garnered critical acclaim and became a box office success, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. Now, Odela and Nani have teamed up again for 'The Paradise'.

Well known Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal too is a part of 'The Paradise'. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had welcomed actor Raghav Juyal on board the film's unit last year. Also, actor Raghav Juyal, who is basking in the success of of 'Bads of Bollywood', has already announced that he will be changing his look for the film.

It is to release in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

