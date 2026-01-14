Delhi: Nangloi gets upgraded Ayushman Aarogya Mandir to boost local healthcare

Nangloi (Delhi), Jan 14 (IANS) In a major boost to neighbourhood-level healthcare in West Delhi, an Ayushman Aarogya Mandir was inaugurated in Nangloi on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards improving access to quality primary medical services for residents. The facility was inaugurated by Nangloi’s Municipal Councillor Poonam Surender Saini amid the presence of a large number of residents, community members, and local leaders.

The newly launched Aarogya Mandir was earlier functioning as an MCD dispensary and has now been comprehensively renovated and upgraded. The centre has been equipped with essential amenities such as patient beds, CCTV surveillance for security, improved infrastructure, and expanded healthcare services. These upgrades aim to ensure timely, affordable, and reliable medical care for people living in and around Nangloi.

Speaking on the occasion, Councillor Poonam Surender Saini said that the upgraded facility reflects a strong commitment to public welfare and grassroots healthcare delivery. “This Aarogya Mandir will serve as a lifeline for residents, especially women, senior citizens, and children. Quality healthcare should be accessible close to home, and this initiative moves us firmly in that direction,” she said.

Surender Saini, Outer Delhi BJP district co-incharge, also highlighted the broader vision behind the initiative. He said strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure is a priority, and such centres will reduce pressure on major hospitals while ensuring early diagnosis and treatment.

Medical professionals associated with the centre stressed the importance of upgraded facilities. Dr Sonam Sehrawat, Dental Surgeon, told IANS that the improved infrastructure and availability of services would significantly enhance patient care, preventive treatment, and awareness at the community level.

The inauguration of the Nangloi Aarogya Mandir is part of a larger initiative by the BJP-led Delhi government, under which 81 Aarogya Mandirs were opened across the national capital on January 14. The programme aims to strengthen public health infrastructure and deliver dependable primary healthcare services to residents across Delhi.

The event concluded with the residents expressing satisfaction and optimism, viewing the upgraded Aarogya Mandir as a crucial step towards a healthier and more resilient community.

--IANS

brt/uk