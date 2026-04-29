April 29, 2026 11:11 PM हिंदी

Nana Patekar shells major fitness goals at 76 as he performs 15 tricep dips

Nana Patekar shells major fitness goals at 76 as he performs 15 tricep dips

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Not just in acting, Nana Patekar can give any of his young contemporaries a run for their money when it comes to fitness as well.

On Wednesday, photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of the veteran actor nailing 15 consecutive tricep dips, that too without breaking a sweat.

The clip dropped by Atul on the photo-sharing app showed Nana wearing tan shorts, paired with a white baniyan, with a gamcha wrapped around his neck.

He was seen flawlessly executing the tricep dips, even smiling at the end.

Applauding Nana for shelling major fitness goals even at this age, Atul wrote the caption, “A-Ho Nana Sahebbb…!!! You just made me reset my fitness goals!!! That’s #NanaPatekar ji. He’s 76. That’s him cranking out tricep dips on the bars. He did 15 (I started recording late). (sic)”.

Explaining why he could not get all 15 dips on video, he added. “I’m slow on the draw some days,”

“But…Back to Nana Saheb. What. A. Legend," concluded Atul.

Many members from the film fraternity, such as Shilpa Shetty, Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Rahul Dev, shared fire and red heart emoticons in the comment section, showing their appreciation.

Some of the Instagram users also referred to Nana's beloved character, Uday Shetty from the 'Welcome' franchise. They shared comments like “Control Uday Control”, and “Uday bhai still looking fit.”

Shifting our focus to Nana's 2025 releases, he was a part of "Housefull 5" co-starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, along with others.

Additionally, he was also seen as a cop in Vishal Bhardwaj's recent release "O'Romeo", which saw Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead.

He also did a cameo appearance in Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan starrer "Subedaar".

--IANS

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Nana Patekar shells major fitness goals at 76 as he performs 15 tricep dips

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