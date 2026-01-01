January 01, 2026 11:11 PM हिंदी

Namrata Shirodkar shares adorable photos of husband Mahesh Babu kissing daughter Sitara on New Year’s Eve

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Namrata Shirodkar has welcomed the New Year and treated fans of husband Mahesh Babu by sharing a few glimpses of him living his happiest moments with their kids.

The actress shared a few pictures on her social media account, where Mahesh was seen laying a peck on the cheeks of his daughter, Sitara. In another picture, the young girl can be seen wearing a New Year-embedded hairband.

In another picture, Namrata, along with her elder son Gautam, can be seen posing for the selfie as they gear up for 2026.

She captioned it as, “Looking ahead with gratitude, surrounded by family, and welcoming 2026 with an open heart. #HappyNewYear Looking ahead with gratitude, surrounded by family, and welcoming 2026 with an open heart #HappyNewYear.”

On Dec 31, Namrata had shared a recap featuring all the happy and happening moments of her life from the year 2025.

In the video montage shared by the actress, happy moments from the actress’ life were included that featured her children, her husband Mahesh Babu, her sister Shilpa Shirodkar, her house staff, her work team members and others.

The glimpses showcased her exciting vacations, a few family moments, and much more.

For the uninitiated, Namrata Shirodkar, before quitting Bollywood to marry South superstar Mahesh Babu, was a well-known actress of her time in the 90s.

From movies like Pukar and Vaastav to Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai and others, the actress was known for her acting abilities. On the personal front, Namrata Shirodkar got married to Mahesh Babu on 10 February 2005 in Mumbai.

The couple are blessed with two children: their son Gautam Krishna Ghattamaneni and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

--IANS

rd/

