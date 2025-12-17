Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, & Suniel Shetty pen lovely birthday wishes for Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh has turned a year older on Wednesday and celebrating the special occasion, several members from the film fraternity dropped lovely wishes for him on social media.

Wishing his 'Raid 2' co-star on his special day, Ajay Devgn penned on his Insta Stories, "Happy Birthday @riteishd. Iss saal Raid toh daal di, ab agle saal phir se Dhamaal machaayenge!."

Ajay and Riteish will be seen sharing screen space once again in the forthcoming laughter ride, "Dhamaal 4".

Aside from these two, the comedy entertainer will also feature Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Dinesh Anand in crucial roles.

Furthermore, actor Suniel Shetty praised Riteish for all the hard work he has been putting in his highly-awaited project "Raja Shivaji".

Wishing the 'Masti' actor a blockbuster year ahead, he shared, "Happy happy birthday Riiitzzz... Something tells me this year is going to be really really special. Watching the heart and soul you’re pouring into Raja Shivaji has been truly inspiring. Feels like a blockbuster year written all over you - earned, honest, and deserved. Much love..always @Riteishd (sic)."

Actor Anil Kapoor also extended a sweet birthday wishe to Riteish, saying, "Happy Birthday, @Riteishd! Effortless on screen, even more effortless and gracious off it. Wishing you happiness, laughter, and another year of amazing stories. (sic)."

Riteish's better half, Genelia Deshmukh, penned an emotional birthday wish for him, calling him her “heartbeat”.

She shared, "My Dearest @riteishd...I know everyone who knows us, wonders how we are inseparable and yet so happy about it, even after all these years..But the truth is it’s all YOU."

"I will celebrate you everyday, every minute, every second because you are all that and more...Happy Birthday my heartbeat You have my heart just keep it safe with you," he went on to write.

