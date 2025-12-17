Actress Siddhi Idnani: I want to show that even women characters have a driving force and bring value to films!

Chennai, Dec 17 (IANS) Stating that she did not simply "want to come on screen, dance, romance and vanish", actress Siddhi Idnani, who plays the lead along with actor Arun Vijay in director Krish Thirukumaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Retta Thala', has made it clear that she wants to show that even women characters have a driving force and bring value to films.

Participating in the trailer launch event organised by the makers of 'Retta Thala', recently, actress Siddhi Idnani disclosed that she played a very strong character called Andre in the film.

"Andre is a strong character. She has a purpose and is in a way the driving force of the film. And it is an honor and a pleasure to play such important characters because, as an actress, I do not want to simply come on screen, dance, romance and vanish. That's not what I want. I want to be in cinema, and I want to show that even women characters have a driving force and bring value to the films," she said and thanked the director Krish Thirukumaran for giving her such a strong character.

The actress further went on to say, "She is a strong-minded woman who stands her ground come what may and that's the learning point that I have learned from this film."

A trailer of the film released by the makers recently shows that the film will be a fine mix of action, romance, revenge and drama.

It may be recalled that actor Arun Vijay, in exclusive interview to IANS earlier, had said, "Retta Thala is a gripping action thriller that will be about what happens when the shades of grey in all individuals start to show simultaneously."

The actor had also disclosed the names of the characters he played in the film. While one character was called Malpe Upendra, Arun Vijay disclosed to IANS that the other character he played in the film was called Kali.

The film, apart from Arun Vijay and Siddhi Idnani, will also feature actors Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, Balaji Murugadoss in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an excellent technical team. Music for the film is by Sam CS, while cinematography for the film is by Tijo Tomy. The film has editing by Anthony and art direction by Arunshankar Durai. The film, which is high on action sequences, has had its stunts choreographed by P.C.Stunts. Costumes have been designed by Kiruthika Sekar and Suren R and Bobby Antony have choreographed the songs.

