Namita Pramod: My heart feels unbearably heavy!

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) Actress Namitha Pramod, who has made a mark in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema with her fine performances, has now penned an emotional note, grieving for her make up artist Bijeesh, who lost his life in the recent Thrissur firecracker blast that left the whole country shocked.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress, who posted pictures of herself with her make up artist, wrote, "Dear Biji, I can’t express what I’m going through today. My heart feels unbearably heavy. I never imagined I would lose someone like you in the Mundathikode,Thrissur firecracker blast. I still can’t accept that you are no longer with us."

Recalling her time with her make up artist, she wrote, "You took care of me for more than eight years. You were never just my makeup artist, you were family. You made me feel safe, happy, and comfortable every single day at work. I always saw you as my brother."

She further went on to say, "You were so innocent, so genuine… one of the purest souls I’ve ever known. Your love and excitement for Thrissur Pooram was unmatched, and it breaks my heart that you’re gone like this. I don’t know how I’ll step onto a set again without you. You were such an important part of my life. You meant everything to us. Gone too soon. I will miss you every single day. Rest in peace, Biji."

It may be recalled that Malayalam superstar Mammootty too had expressed shock and pain at the loss of lives in the explosion at the firecracker facility in Thrissur, saying his heart went out to the family of the deceased.

Taking to his X timeline to register his thoughts on the unfortunate development, Mammootty had said, "Shocked to hear about the tragic incident in Thrissur. My heart goes out to the family of the deceased. Sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

For the unaware, at least 13 people were killed and several others injured in a massive explosion that took place at a fireworks unit in Thrissur on Tuesday. The explosion occurred during preparations for the Thrissur Pooram, one of India’s most celebrated temple festivals.

--IANS

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